Goodegg Investments, Break of Day Capital Acquire Mission Antigua Apartments

Commercial real estate firms Goodegg Investments and Break of Day Capital announced the joint acquisition of Mission Antigua – a 248-unit class-B+ apartment community located in Tucson. The teams are led by Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson at Goodegg Investments, and Gary Lipsky at Break of Day Capital.

Mission Antigua is a 248-unit, garden-style class-B+ apartment community completed in 1989. Located on a main thoroughfare in the Midvale Park area, less than 15 minutes from Downtown Tucson, Mission Antigua is within close proximity to major employers in the area.

The community features an attractive mix of one-, two-, and three- bedroom units, along with modern amenities, including a swimming pool / spa, fitness center, clubhouse, fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units, and balconies and patios.

Approximately 70% of the units have already been renovated, and Goodegg Investments and Break of Day Capital will implement the proven value-add plan in renovating the remaining 30% of the units.

This is the eighth asset in Arizona for Break of Day Capital and the first for Goodegg Investments. Together, Goodegg Investments and Break of Day Capital collectively own and operate over 8,000 multifamily units worth over $1 billion across Arizona, Texas and the Southeast.