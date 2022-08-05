2022 TENWEST Accepting IdeaFunding Pitch Applications

Applications are now live for the 2022 IdeaFunding competition hosted by Startup Tucson. IdeaFunding, Southern Arizona’s largest and longest entrepreneurial conference and pitch competition, will take place on Nov. 3 during the 2022 TENWEST Impact Festival. IdeaFunding applications close on Aug. 24. Over $50,000 in prize funding will be awarded to Arizona company finalists participating in the competition.

The 2022 TENWEST Impact Festival is co-led by Startup Tucson and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation. The Arizona Commerce Authority is the title sponsor for the festival and a key partner for IdeaFunding. 2022 marks the 25th year anniversary of IdeaFunding with a main-stage prize of $25,000, sponsored by UAVenture Capital Fund. UAVC has been a long-standing partner of IdeaFunding. Additionally, there will be a total of at least four vertical stages with prizes from $2,500 to $5,000 per stage as well as the return of the Social Impact prize, sponsored by United Way and the Adelante Arizona prize for diverse founders supported by Community Investment Corporation.

IdeaFunding competition applications are open to “early stage” Arizona companies. For the purpose of this competition, “early stage” companies have less than $500,000 funds raised or received in the form of a loan or grant and less than 10 full-time employees. IdeaFunding has provided countless opportunities for early-stage startups in Arizona.

“For 25 years, IdeaFunding has been a pillar for the entrepreneurial community in Southern Arizona. We are thrilled to bring the pitch competition and event back in person to celebrate this milestone and the impact prior winners and the event have had on Tucson over the years,” said Startup Tucson CEO Liz Pocock.

IdeaFunding participants will also have the opportunity to complete robust pitch training in partnership with the UACI. Participants selected to move forward in the competition will have the opportunity to perfect their pitch with mentors and staff from UACI.

“We are excited to work with IdeaFunding participants and provide support through pitch training and mentorship. IdeaFunding is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs in our community to not only win funds, but also connect to one another,” said UACI Executive Director Eric Smith.

To learn more and apply for an opportunity to pitch their business from now until Aug. 24, companies can apply at https://www.startuptucson.com/applyideafunding2022.