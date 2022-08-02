Rio Nuevo Announces Progress on Small, Medium and Large Projects

BizTUCSON August 2, 2022
Less than a minute

At the most recent Rio Nuevo board meeting, Chairman Fletcher McCusker began by expressing a positive post-pandemic condition and thanking the private sector for developing projects where The District can be a value-added partner.

The Rio Nuevo board unanimously approved a small, $19,000 investment to assist El Be Goods, a small clothing boutique currently located on Congress, to relocate and expand to The Monier Apartments near the Mercado.

Bookending that decision was also a unanimous vote to amend the property lines and easements Rio Nuevo maintains on the westside to enable the long-awaited Bautista Project to break ground in the next 30 days. The Bautista will bring the Mercado area multi-family luxury units, 14,500 square feet of ground floor commercial and retail space, underground parking, and riparian restoration at a value of $110 million.

The board also unanimously approved up to $375,000 in construction to activate the former Shot in the Dark space at 121 E. Broadway, which has been vacant for three years. A small gift and flower shop will occupy the space facing Arizona Avenue and event space at the rear will connect with HighWire’s event area.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of 11 Reasons: Tucson Has Quickly Become a Bioscience Mecca  – KVOA News 4 Tucson

11 Reasons: Tucson Has Quickly Become a Bioscience Mecca  – KVOA News 4 Tucson

August 5, 2022
Photo of UArizona Reports Record Number of World-Improving Inventions

UArizona Reports Record Number of World-Improving Inventions

August 5, 2022
Photo of 2022 TENWEST Accepting IdeaFunding Pitch Applications

2022 TENWEST Accepting IdeaFunding Pitch Applications

August 5, 2022
Photo of Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta Returns for 11th Year

Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta Returns for 11th Year

August 5, 2022
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close