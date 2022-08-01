OneAZ Credit Union Reveals Winner of Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway

OneAZ Credit Union has announced the winner of the Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway, which ran from Apr. 1through May 31.

Joel P. of Tucson has been randomly selected as the winner of a brand new, 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. Joel was presented with the keys at OneAZ’s Tucson Alvernon Branch on July 18.

“We’re so grateful for members like Joel, who trust OneAZ with their financial well-being,” said Kim Reedy, OneAZ president and CEO. “OneAZ’s mission is to improve lives and giveaways like this are one way we can bring joy and accomplish it.”

The Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway was open to OneAZ members and non-members. Contestants were automatically entered by opening a new OneAZ Credit Union deposit account, applying for a new OneAZ credit card or applying for a new loan through OneAZ.

OneAZ Credit Union partners with Arizonans to support their financial goals. From Free Checking accounts with no monthly fees to competitive rates on home and auto loans, OneAZ matches Arizonans with the right financial solutions.