Tucson Values Teachers Annual Supply Drive Underway

Tucson Supplies Teachers, an annual supply drive run by Tucson Values Teachers, is currently open to PreK-12 teachers in Southern Arizona. Teachers can sign up for a chance to receive a $100 gift certificate to Jonathan’s Educational Resources by visiting www.TucsonValuesTeachers.org .

Registration closes Sept. 30. Drawings will occur throughout the campaign with results posted on TVT’s social channels.

Committed to supporting the Southern Arizona community, TVT is exclusively offering Jonathan’s Educational Resources gift certificates once again for this year’s campaign. TVT is founded as a business and education partnership and recognizes the importance of supporting locally owned businesses for the overall health of the community. Local businesses and organizations are also supporting Tucson Supplies Teachers through fundraising events and direct donations. JP Morgan Chase Bank has contributed $2,500 to the 2022 campaign. Special events for Tucson Supplies Teachers include:

Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink: The Tough Luck Club’s monthly cocktail event on July 31 from 6pm to 12am will benefit Tucson Supplies Teachers. One dollar of each specialty drink purchased and the bartender’s tips for the evening will be donated to the campaign.

The Tough Luck Club’s monthly cocktail event on July 31 from 6pm to 12am will benefit Tucson Supplies Teachers. One dollar of each specialty drink purchased and the bartender’s tips for the evening will be donated to the campaign. ELL Group: The ELL Group will donate $50 for every home sold by their team between now and September 30. For every referral they receive during that time, they will double their donation.

The ELL Group will donate $50 for every home sold by their team between now and September 30. For every referral they receive during that time, they will double their donation. Unscrewed Theater: Donations for Tucson Supplies Teachers have been collected at Unscrewed Theater shows throughout July.

Community members and businesses interested in contributing to the 2022 Tucson Supplies Teachers supply drive can make a secure online donation or they can visit www.TucsonValuesTeachers.org for more information. One hundred percent of the donations for the Tucson Supplies Teachers campaign will go toward the purchase of gift certificates for teachers.

Andy Heinemann, CEO for Tucson Values Teachers, said, “The impact of Tucson Supplies Teachers goes well beyond the classroom. This program brings local businesses and teachers together in a way that highlights the value our community places on education. The support we receive from individuals, businesses, and other organizations has a direct and immediate impact by giving our teachers the resources they need to start the school year. For 2022, we’re excited to double our award amount—giving teachers a $100 gift certificate to Jonathan’s Educational Resources which is celebrating its 35th year serving Tucson-area educators.”

Tucson Supplies Teachers is the largest school supply drive in the region and the only regional supply drive that directly invests in teachers and allows educators to shop for their specific needs. Tucson Supplies Teachers has delivered more than $1.3 million worth of school supplies since its inception in 2009.