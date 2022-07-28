Arizona Technology Council Accepting Nominations for Governor’s Awards

BizTUCSON July 28, 2022
Less than a minute

The Arizona Technology Council is collecting award nominations to recognize statewide technology innovators at the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Technology companies are invited to submit their award nominations by email to events@aztechcouncil.org by Friday, Aug. 5 in the following categories:

Award winners will be announced LIVE on stage at the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation in front of hundreds of prestigious business and technology attendees. 

Learn more at: https://www.aztechcouncil.org/event/gcoi2022/ or email events@aztechcouncil.org with questions.

