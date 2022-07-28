Arizona Technology Council Accepting Nominations for Governor’s Awards

The Arizona Technology Council is collecting award nominations to recognize statewide technology innovators at the 2022 Governor’s Celebration of Innovation on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Technology companies are invited to submit their award nominations by email to events@aztechcouncil.org by Friday, Aug. 5 in the following categories:

Award winners will be announced LIVE on stage at the Governor’s Celebration of Innovation in front of hundreds of prestigious business and technology attendees.

Learn more at: https://www.aztechcouncil.org/event/gcoi2022/ or email events@aztechcouncil.org with questions.