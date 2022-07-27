Tucson Medical Center Named Best Hospital in Metro Area for Second Consecutive Year by U.S. News & World Report

Tucson Medical Center has been recognized as a 2022-23 Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, ranking first in the Tucson metro area (for the second consecutive year) and fourth in Arizona (moving up a space from 2021-22).

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in its 33rd year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“For nearly 80 years, Tucsonans have put their trust in Tucson Medical Center, from the birth of their children to their most difficult health care challenges,” said Mimi Coomler, CEO of Tucson Medical Center. “We are proud to be a part of that legacy caring for this community and I am thankful for how this honor highlights the hard work and dedication of the TMC staff to delivering exceptional patient care.”

For the 2022-23 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Tucson Medical Center also ranked as a High Performing in nine categories of care: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement, and stroke.

“The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need.”

U.S. News evaluated each hospital’s performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

Tucson Medical Center has been Tucson’s locally governed nonprofit hospital for more than 75 years. TMC is Southern Arizona’s leading provider for emergency care and pediatric care as well as specialty areas including women’s, maternity, cardiac care, orthopedic, neuroscience, hospice, surgical, vascular, geropsychiatric care and senior services.