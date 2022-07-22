UArizona Ranked Among World’s Best for Water Resources

The University of Arizona has once again been ranked as having one of the world’s top academic research programs for water resources. UArizona is ranked No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 6 globally in water resources in ShanghaiRanking’s 2022 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects.

“We are honored to see University of Arizona scientists and researchers recognized once again with such an excellent ranking,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. “Our university’s groundbreaking work in the field of water resources is a defining characteristic and an incredible source of pride. Our expertise in the crucial areas of sustainability and climate resilience across a variety of academic disciplines will shape our current world and impact future generations to come.”

UArizona has ranked in the top 10 globally since ShanghaiRanking started ranking water resources programs in 2017. Read more about UArizona water expertise on news.arizona.edu.

“Water security is among the world’s most pressing challenges and is particularly relevant here in Arizona and across the U.S. Southwest, where we’re facing extreme drought conditions,” said Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell, senior vice president for research and innovation. “By leveraging both our unparalleled research expertise and our natural surroundings, the University of Arizona is committed to solving water-related challenges and creating a brighter, more resilient future for all.”

The Global Ranking of Academic Subjects scores more than 5,000 global universities across 54 subjects in five categories (natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences) based on the number of papers authored by an institution in an academic subject area, the number of papers published in top journals, the amount of international collaboration and the total number of staff members that have won significant awards. More than 1,800 universities across 96 countries are included in the final ranking.

UArizona also earned top 10 rankings in geography (No. 6 in the U.S., No. 39 globally) and ecology (No. 8 in the U.S., No. 28 globally).

Other top rankings include:

Earth sciences (No. 14 U.S., No. 27 global)

Aerospace engineering (No. 15 U.S., No. 47 global)

Library and information science (No. 19 U.S., No. 28 global)

Atmospheric science (No. 19 U.S., No. 32 global)

Communication (No. 23 U.S., No. 35 global)

Business administration (tied for No. 25 U.S., No. 36 global)

Finance (No. 27 U.S., No. 41 global)

Sociology (No. 29 U.S., No. 42 global)

ShanghaiRanking’s institutional rankings were first published in June 2003 by the Center for World-Class Universities and the Graduate School of Education (formerly the Institute of Higher Education) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China. The rankings are updated annually and since 2009 have been published and copyrighted by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy.