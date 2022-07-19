United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Elects New Officers, Board Members

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona recently concluded its annual meeting with the election of new officers and board members who have joined the organization’s leadership at the start of a new fiscal year.

The board elected Calline Sanchez, VP of Enterprise Storage for IBM, as Chair; Chad Whelan, CEO at Banner University Medicine-Tucson, as Vice-Chair; Steven Mankee, owner of MBN Consulting Services, as Treasurer; and Matthew Thrower, a project executive at DPR Construction, as Secretary.

The board also added five new members including Liesl Folks, senior VP for academic affairs and provost at the University of Arizona; Marco Gardner, product line manager at Texas Instruments; Joseph Kroeger, Tucson office managing partner at Snell & Wilmer; Margaret Larsen, commercial real estate investor at Larsen Baker, LLC; and Catherine Merrill, CEO and owner at Ruda-Cardinal, Inc. All five bring many years of experience in volunteering throughout the Greater Tucson community with a diverse group of organizations and institutions.

“Our annual meeting is a time for us to evaluate the year behind and strategize for the one ahead as we welcome new board members, who bring with them both a willingness to serve and valuable leadership experience,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “We are honored to benefit from their wisdom, expertise, and knowledge which, collectively, continues to guide us as we serve more than 230,000 children, families and older adults each year.”