Saguaro Solar and Paracelsus Consulting Lease Space at Valencia Tech Park

Larsen Baker has announced that Saguaro Solar and Paracelsus Consulting, LLC leased 9,500 square feet and 10,000 square feet, respectively, at 3000 E. Valencia Rd.

The building is part of Valencia Tech Park at the southwest corner of Valencia and Country Club in the Tucson Airport submarket. The project was recently acquired, renovated and rebranded by Larsen Baker.

Saguaro Solar is an industry-leading Tucson/Phoenix-based company serving Southern Arizona and specializes in setting up the best quality solar energy systems. The company will be using the space for office and warehouse. Paracelsus Consulting will use the space for office administration and light manufacturing.

Isaac Figueroa represented the Landlord Valencia Tech Park, LLC, an affiliate of Larsen Baker, and handled both transactions.

The 3000 E. Valencia building at Valencia Tech Park has one space remaining at 13,856 square feet. The suite is the east end cap and has dock high and at grade loading with the potential for fenced yard. The center also has a 1-acre parcel on Valencia available as build to suit, pad perfect for a drive-through use.