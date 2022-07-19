Pima County Historic Courthouse Wins Governor’s Tourism Award

The Pima County Historic Courthouse has been awarded the Governor’s Tourism Award for Best Arizona Cultural and Historic Preservation.

The award was presented at this year’s Arizona Governor’s Conference on Tourism to “the individual, organization or community that has made the most significant contribution toward the cultural and/or historic preservation of some aspect of the natural, cultural or aesthetic legacy of Arizona to inspire domestic or international visitation to the state.”

The classic structure, built in 1929, was designed by architect Roy Place. In 1978, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service. Renovation of the Historic Courthouse was completed in November 2021. The six-year project involved extensive renovation and restoration efforts to both the exterior and interior.

“So many people were a part of its amazing transformation, from our facilities and management team to County Administration and the Board of Supervisors,” said Diane Frisch, director of Pima County Attractions and Tourism. “It’s amazing to see years of hard work recognized by the state.”

The building is now home to Pima County Administration, Pima County Attractions and Tourism, Visit Tucson, the January 8th Memorial, the UArizona Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum, the Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center, and Five-to-Oh! Coffee.

“The Historic Courthouse has truly become the center of tourism in Pima County,” said County Administrator Jan Lesher. “The iconic building has been a part of Southern Arizona’s heritage for more than 90 years, and it is wonderful to know it will be enjoyed by visitors to our region for many years to come.”