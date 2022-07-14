NüPOINT Marketing, a certified women-owned, full-service marketing and market research agency with offices in Tucson and Wilmington, Del., has promoted Meredith Ford to senior account manager.

Ford joined the NüPOINT team in July 2021. A skilled communicator, she brings more than 15 years of public relations experience with national and local businesses at the forefront of their industries – a career which began with an internship at Strongpoint Marketing, the original firm founded by NüPOINT Managing Partner and CEO Mary Rowley. A third generation Tucsonan, Ford holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, is an alumnus of the Greater Tucson Leadership program (2018) and was named a ’40 Under 40’ award recipient by the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (2019).

In her new role, Ford continues to be a champion for clients, developing strategic and creative solutions that inspire audiences to take action while also serving as a leader within the agency’s internal operations.