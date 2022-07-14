NüPOINT Marketing, a certified women-owned, full-service marketing and market research agency with offices in Tucson and Wilmington, Del., has named Marielle Babb as a new associate account manager.

Babb recently graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management, receiving the Nebula Award and Kenneth Smith Leadership Award. During her undergraduate career, she worked as an assistant clothing buyer and marketing associate at UArizona Bookstores. She also interned for Slash Management, a talent agency in Los Angeles, scouting new talent and matching existing talent with clientele.

Babb’s impressive background in digital/social media marketing, content creation and account management help ensure clients derive maximum value from NüPOINT’s services.