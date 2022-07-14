Four Walls Real Estate Purchases Jacinto Plaza Office Building

Four Walls Real Estate, LLC has purchased a 4,952 square-foot office building in Jacinto Plaza located at 2583-2585 N. 1st Avenue. The transaction closed on Jun. 29. The office building will be used for an attorney’s office, a yoga studio and musical entertainment.

Craig Finfrock of Commercial Retail Advisors, LLC represented the seller, Family Equity Fund, LLC. Commercial Retail Advisors, founded in 2001, specializes in the leasing and sales of shopping centers and retailer tenant representation throughout southern Arizona.