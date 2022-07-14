Film Fest Tucson Announces 2022 Lineup, Events

The 2022 edition of Film Fest Tucson will be held Oct. 13-15 and will feature programming on six different screens located in downtown Tucson and at Main Gate Square.

“We’re thrilled to be back with this year’s festival taking place 100% in person,” said Film Fest co-founder Herb Stratford. “While our final schedule is still taking shape with a number of films to be added, we’re looking forward to welcoming audiences and filmmakers to our 6th annual event.”

The festival program will feature Arizona premieres of narrative and documentary feature films, special events and visiting filmmakers. Highlights include:

Academy Award-nominated Animator Bill Plympton, in conversation

The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928) silent film, with live music and vocal accompaniment

Gods of Mexico, a documentary examining the diverse and robust world of rural Mexico

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse, a documentary on the history of the iconic Disney character

It Ain’t Over, a documentary on baseball legend Yogi Berra

Major Studio sneak-peek screening of fall awards contenders

Mexican short film series

Free, outdoor screenings

Opening night and closing night “wrap” parties

Film Fest Tucson is welcoming a new presenting sponsor this year – Loveblock Partners, which owns and manages; The HUB Restaurant and Ice Creamery, AC Hotel Tucson Downtown, Good Oak Bar, Playground Bar and Lounge, Little Loveburger and more.

“We are super excited to be a part of the festival and to grow it into a downtown staple for years to come, “said Loveblock partner Nick Fox.

Information on the full film program, special events, guests and ticket/pass information will be available at https://filmfesttucson.org in the coming weeks.