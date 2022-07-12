Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Announces Return of Noche de Exitos Gala

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Noche de Exitos & Bi-National Awards Gala after a three-year hiatus. This year’s event will be held on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Casino Del Sol Resort & Spa.

“Bringing this special event back after 3 years means the world to us,” said Rob Elias, THCC president and CEO. “We’re so looking forward to welcoming and honoring people and organizations that are doing meaningful work in our region.”

Nominations for seven awards are open now and the categories are as follows:

Hispanic Business Man of the Year

Hispanic Business Woman of the Year

Public Servant Award

Legacy Award

Corporation of the Year

La Estrella Award

Recuérdame (Remember Me) Award (**NEW AWARD FOR 2022**)

Nominations will remain open and accepted until 5pm on Aug. 1. Please visit TucsonHispanicChamber.org for more information including descriptions of each category, to nominate, event pricing, and sponsorship opportunities.