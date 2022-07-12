Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Announces Return of Noche de Exitos Gala

BizTUCSON July 12, 2022
Less than a minute

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of its Noche de Exitos & Bi-National Awards Gala after a three-year hiatus. This year’s event will be held on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Casino Del Sol Resort & Spa.

 “Bringing this special event back after 3 years means the world to us,” said Rob Elias, THCC president and CEO. “We’re so looking forward to welcoming and honoring people and organizations that are doing meaningful work in our region.”

Nominations for seven awards are open now and the categories are as follows:

  • Hispanic Business Man of the Year
  • Hispanic Business Woman of the Year
  • Public Servant Award
  • Legacy Award
  • Corporation of the Year
  • La Estrella Award
  • Recuérdame (Remember Me) Award (**NEW AWARD FOR 2022**)

Nominations will remain open and accepted until 5pm on Aug. 1. Please visit TucsonHispanicChamber.org for more information including descriptions of each category, to nominate, event pricing, and sponsorship opportunities.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of World View Hires Experts from NASA, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin for Safety Program

World View Hires Experts from NASA, Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin for Safety Program

July 12, 2022
Photo of GUEST COLUMN: Inspiring Health Through a Different Lens

GUEST COLUMN: Inspiring Health Through a Different Lens

July 12, 2022
Photo of New Mojo Cuban Kitchen & Rum Bar to Open on Revitalized Block of Grant Road

New Mojo Cuban Kitchen & Rum Bar to Open on Revitalized Block of Grant Road

July 7, 2022
Photo of Pima Federal Credit Union Raises $60,000 for Community from 2022 Golf Classic

Pima Federal Credit Union Raises $60,000 for Community from 2022 Golf Classic

July 7, 2022
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close