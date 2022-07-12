Larsen Baker Acquires Land in Southpointe Industrial Park for Development

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Valencia Southpointe Partners, LLC, recently acquired the 5.6-acre parcel located at 6900 E Valencia Rd. for $600,000 ($2.56/sf). The parcel is located in the Southpointe Industrial Park at the northwest corner of Kolb and Valencia, close to the Port of Tucson and the new Amazon fulfillment center. Larsen Baker plans to develop retail on the corner of Valencia and McCulloch Dr. and industrial/flex on the rest of the land.

The buyer was self-represented by Isaac Figueroa, CCIM/Larsen Baker. The seller, PF Global Property Group Inc., was represented by Alan Moore and Nick Travassos of Chapman Lindsey.