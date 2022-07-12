Gary Robinson has been tapped as retail sales manager for Tucson Appliance. The brother of owner Chris Edwards, Robinson is thrilled to be back in Tucson in the family appliance business.

Robinson was born in California and lived in Tucson in the 1980s. His journey to the appliance business started in Las Vegas at various casinos, He worked at the Hard Rock, Mandalay Bay, and Monte Carlo, to name a few. In 2005, his career took him to the Dominican Republic as a casino manager/regional director. He opened and managed several casinos including Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Juan Dolio, and Ocean World Casino & Adventure Park. In 2013, he returned to San Diego and worked at a local casino.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Edwards called and asked Robinson if he wanted to join the family business. He has now been in Tucson for two years and is throwing himself into the local community by becoming a member of Tucson Association of Executives. Robinson receives the donation requests submitted by local nonprofit organizations for consideration by Tucson Appliance. “Chris has given me a great responsibility to help the community when we can,” Robinson said.

He brings an elevated level of customer service to the company. “Gary was in the casino and entertainment business for 30 years, he knows how to treat a customer with exceptional service, all those hospitality skills have translated to happy Tucson Appliance customers,” Edwards said.