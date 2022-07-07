Pima Federal Credit Union Raises $60,000 for Community from 2022 Golf Classic



Pima Federal Credit Union has announced that its 9th annual Pima Federal Golf Classic raised $60,000.

The May 5 event, held at the Golf Club at Dove Mountain, hosted 132 golfers and included a live raffle and silent auction. The following three local organizations were selected as the beneficiaries of the signature fundraising event: Literacy Connects, Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation and Greater Tucson Fire Foundation.

Pima Federal will provide each of these organizations with a $20,000 donation to help further its mission of providing vital resources and support in the community.

Pima Federal President and CEO Eric Renaud said, “Hosting the Golf Classic is something we look forward to each year. It is our opportunity to hold a first-class event that is both enjoyable for our participants and supports our community by raising money for these great organizations. We are so grateful to our golfers, sponsors and partners who helped to make this event a success.”

Pima Federal said it is dedicated to supporting the community and does so through volunteerism, educational support and community giving/fundraising. Since the Golf Classic was established in 2013, a total of $547,500 has been raised to directly benefit the community.

This important fundraising event aligns directly with Pima Federal’s common purpose of helping others. Pima Federal thanks its partners, sponsors, guests, media partners, and the community for their continued support of the Golf Classic.