Tucson Appliance has announced industry veteran Dustin K. Howell as retail assistance sales manager.

Howell has worked in the appliance/furniture business for 25 years starting at Sparks Furniture at age 17 as a delivery driver and working his way up to the Sierra Vista store manager by age 30. Tucson Appliance has employed Howell for eight years and in that time, he has created processes that enhance the customer experience.

He has a deep understanding of all appliance manufacturers by meeting with the representatives weekly. His responsibilities include ordering and pricing appliances as well as their store presentation. Howell is honored to work at Tucson Appliance and appreciates all the company does for the community and people in need.

Howell is an Arizona native, born in Morenci and later living in Thatcher. He attended Central Arizona College on a golf scholarship and continues to play golf as an adult.

“Promoting Dustin to assistant sales manager will increase the company’s efficiencies,” according to Tucson Appliance owner Chris Edwards. “His knowledge of the inventory and current industry trends is invaluable our company’s success.”