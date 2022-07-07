Arizona Football: Rise With Us

BizTUCSON July 7, 2022
Fall is right around the corner and Arizona Football is back in action at home in just 71 short days!
 
Join us in Arizona Stadium as the Wildcats take the field for the second year of the Coach Fisch era in Tucson! The Wildcats are ready to debut a top-25 recruiting class along with some big-name transfers set to take the field in 2022.
 
The Desert is Rising in Tucson. RISE WITH US!
 
Fill your Saturdays with tailgating, family-friendly fun, incredible gameday atmosphere at Arizona Stadium and so much more! We have a great home schedule to look forward to, so get your tickets now by clicking here or calling (520) 621-CATS.

