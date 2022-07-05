Manager of Government Relations

Tucson Electric Power AND UniSource Energy Services

As the manager of government relations for Tucson Electric Power and UniSource Energy Services, Steven Eddy represents and advances company and utility policies with federal, state and local elected officials, while also maintaining relations with government agencies, trade associations and community stakeholders.

A native Tucsonan and University of Arizona graduate, Eddy has been with TEP for 10 years. Prior to that, he held positions in land use planning, real estate development and economic development.

Eddy is active in the Tucson Conquistadores and the Centurions. He sits on the Arizona Chamber of Commerce Board and Industry and Arizona Tax Research Association. Additionally, he is chairman of District Four Board of Adjustments and chair of the Community Advisory Board for Arizona Public Media.

An avid outdoor enthusiast, Eddy believes that young people who enjoy nature will appreciate that Tucson is “a bicyclist paradise that offers two of the most treasured assets in America for cyclists, runners and hikers: Mount Lemmon and The Loop.”

The environmentally aware will also appreciate that TEP is at the center of clean energy transformation, he said.