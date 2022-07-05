President

Meridian Wealth Management

Co-chair, American Heart Association 2022 Go Red For Women

Natalie Fernandez Lee makes it a priority to create the best financial experience for her clients.

Fernandez Lee discovered her passion for business while studying education at the University of Arizona. She developed her career over 10 years with Compass Brokerage and then partnered with her father, Ruben Fernandez, in 2007. In 2020 she spearheaded the opening of the Meridian Wealth Management Tucson office. Meridian manages $1.8 billion in assets and serves clients in 40 states through offices in five cities.

She and her team believe in creating individualized plans centered around trusted relationships with clients, which include individuals, families, small businesses and corporations, nonprofits and foundations.

The mother of five is committed to educating youth in finance and personal responsibility and to empowering women to command their financial futures. She is co-chair for the American Heart Association’s 2022 Go Red for Women and serves on the board of directors for the Catholic Foundation for the Diocese of Tucson and Banner UArizona Advisory Council.

“As a native, I have watched Tucson leadership grow and develop and bring fresh and new ideas to complement the authentic character that makes Tucson so special.”