President

Larsen Baker

Melissa Lal is the president and managing member of Larsen Baker. She handles all facets of Larsen Baker’s commercial development, brokerage and management divisions including investor and lender relations, property leasing, acquisitions and dispositions, and the financing of the company’s $300 million portfolio. Larsen Baker is the largest privately held retail property owner in Southern Arizona.

Lal graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arizona in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in American literature and obtained her Certified Commercial Investment designation in 2011. She is a former president of the Southern Arizona CCIM Chapter and president-elect of Southern Arizona Chapter of Commercial Real Estate Women.

Lal, a member of Angel Charity for Children, praised Tucson as a great city because it is completely unpretentious.

“We know who we are. We are a million-plus population, but we feel like a small town. We resist growth. Summers are hot, but the nights cool down. Homes are affordable. The reasons I love Tucson are sometimes the same reasons I hate it, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”