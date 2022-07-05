Chief Operating Officer

Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona

Lindsey Baker has always worked in nonprofit management. The skills she acquired nationally have returned with her to her hometown and to Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona.

Baker built her nonprofit credentials on a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from Emory University and an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. She also boasts 15-plus years of experience at Hands On Atlanta, Feeding America and other nonprofits in Atlanta, Chicago and Washington D.C.

Baker said there is something magical about bringing the knowledge acquired in major metropolitan cities to the city where she was raised. She hopes to promote awareness about the robust opportunities for every generation in the region’s nonprofit sector.

“Nonprofits need leaders who know how to manage finances, raise funds, galvanize communities and mentor and lead staff — the same skills needed in the private sector. We need business people of all kinds who recognize that nonprofits can be a career path along with a way — speaking of board service — to build skills and give time, talent and treasure.”