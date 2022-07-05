Principal & Chief Financial Officer

Holualoa Companies

Lani Baker brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate to Holualoa Companies, a commercial real estate asset management and development firm. Baker’s areas of expertise and responsibility encompass the planning, implementation and management of the company’s finance activities, including commercial real estate transactions, treasury, management reporting and investor relations.

A native Tucsonan, Baker received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management in 2002 and also earned an MBA.

Baker is a member of the board of directors and past VP of the Lupus Foundation of Southern Arizona. She is also past president and board member of CREW and a member of Angel Charity for Children. She was a Tu Nidito Remarkable Mom in 2018 and the 2020 Women of Influence Real Estate Champion.

“In addition to our beautiful weather and scenery, Tucson is great because of the connectivity within the community. Depending on your interests, there are so many opportunities to be a part of the city’s growth and evolution.”