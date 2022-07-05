Co-Chair

Economic Development Director, Pascua Yaqui TriBe

Tucson Young Professionals

A native of Tucson and the Gila River Indian Community, Kendall Foster wants to shine a light on the underserved Black and Indigenous communities through economic development.

Foster has utilized skills attained through the University of Arizona Eller College of Management to promote economic development with the tribal governments, assist with workforce development in sectors such as industrial sewing with Sonoran Stitch Factory, and launch native entrepreneurial courses with Startup Tucson.

The father of two believes that Tucson offers unparalleled opportunities for all entrepreneurs.

“Tucson is small but mighty: It offers a ‘big fish in a small pond’ mentality as opposed to some of the bigger cities where you can get lost. Entrepreneurs and artists can showcase their talents and quickly rise into the top five in their chosen category or industry.”

Foster is a member of Tucson Young Professionals and serves on the board of directors for University of Arizona Cancer Center, The Dunbar Pavilion and Boys to Men. Other passions include Twenty Five Twelve Collective Tattoo Studio, which he hopes will grow into Tucson’s first Black-owned and operated strip mall.