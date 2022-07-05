Associate Vice President

Financial Advisor

Schaefer Present Investment Group/RBC Wealth Management

Gustavo Corte, CFP®, earned his B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management in 2015. Corte, a Certified Financial Planner™, passed the Series 7 and 66 securities exams and holds life, health, disability and long-term care insurance licenses in Arizona.

An advocate of affordable housing and mentorship, he is chair of the finance committee for Casa de los Niños and chair of the advocacy board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona. He is also a member of El Rio Vecinos, Tucson Young Professionals, the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leaders Council.

Corte views Tucson as a growing hub of opportunity for young professionals and businesses of all sizes. “I see the dollars being invested in Tucson’s businesses and the arts, and that attracts young people. We are in a big boom in Tucson and that should continue over the next few years.”