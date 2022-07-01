Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has announced that Tim Johnson joined the company as landscape architect in Tucson. Through a value-added approach, Johnson will help Bowman expand into the landscape architecture market in Tucson and across the western United States.

Before joining Bowman, Johnson owned JStudio LA, LLC in Tucson for more than four years. He led the business with more than 20 years of experience in various areas such as landscape architecture, site planning, urban design, master planned communities, streetscapes, parks and recreation design, renderings/simulations, irrigation design, native plant and riparian mitigation, rainwater harvesting design and construction administration.

“The first time I met Tim I knew he fit our culture well and would flourish at Bowman. He brings a wealth of experience in Tucson, Phoenix and across much of the west. I look forward to working with Tim as we grow landscape architecture as one more practice we provide to our clients,” said Bowman Executive VP and Regional Manager Bruce Larson.

Johnson previously worked as a principal within another multi-disciplinary office in Tucson for 15 years, furthering business development and oversight of landscape architecture, site design, community visioning and planning, and graphic communications. Prior to his role as a principal, he worked as a landscape architect in other Tucson and Colorado Springs, Colo. offices.

Through his experience and his role as practice lead in landscape architecture at Bowman, Johnson plans to further his desire to mentor staff and advance Bowman’s team in Arizona and expand Bowman’s landscape architecture services in the western region of the United States.

“I enjoy the interdisciplinary synergy between civil engineering, land planning and landscape architecture expertise at Bowman,” Johnson said. “We will establish a trusted and valued landscape architectural consultant service that will embody client visions and needs along with the respective communities we impact.”

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree at Arizona State University and furthered his studies with a master’s degree in landscape architecture, environmental planning and urban design from Utah State University. In addition, Johnson is a certified LEED Accredited Professional by the U.S. Green Build Council and a licensed Professional Landscape Architect in Arizona, California, Utah and New Mexico.