Raytheon Offers Up to $50,000 Signing Bonus for High-Demand Roles in Tucson

BizTUCSON July 1, 2022
Less than a minute

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, is offering sign-on bonuses up to $50,000 for engineering and some finance roles onsite at the company’s Tucson location.

For eligible finance positions, sign-on bonuses are available for those who have an active security clearance. For engineers, sign-on bonuses are available to those hired into qualified roles, regardless of current clearance status. However, bonus amounts are higher for individuals with active security clearances. 

“Raytheon Missiles & Defense is the world’s leading defense integrator, and we need employees with expansive thinking and the ability to boldly innovate,” said Heather Bigley, senior director for Talent Acquisition at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “Tucson continues to be a top ranked city to live, and we offer the opportunity to work on critical defense systems protecting democracy around the globe.” 

The sign-on bonuses are in addition to robust relocation packages that include benefits such as relocation allowance, household goods and auto transport, storage, temporary housing, spouse career assistance and more. 

With competitive benefits, such as insurance, 401k matching, tuition support, and donation matching for select organizations, Raytheon Missiles & Defense is committed to the development and growth of their employees. 

The company has been named in the top 50 companies for diversity by DiversityInc., a top company for Veterans, and on Forbes’ list of World’s Best Employers. 

Find roles in financeengineering, and more with Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Tucson City of Gastronomy Names New Certified Restaurants, Artisans, Retailers

Tucson City of Gastronomy Names New Certified Restaurants, Artisans, Retailers

July 1, 2022
Photo of Rio Nuevo Aims to Acquire, Preserve Sosa-Carrillo House

Rio Nuevo Aims to Acquire, Preserve Sosa-Carrillo House

June 30, 2022
Photo of UArizona Engineers Design Motorless Sailplane to Explore Mars

UArizona Engineers Design Motorless Sailplane to Explore Mars

June 30, 2022
Photo of Tucson Electric Power Selects Solar FlexRack for Community Project

Tucson Electric Power Selects Solar FlexRack for Community Project

June 28, 2022
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button
Close