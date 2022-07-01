Raytheon Offers Up to $50,000 Signing Bonus for High-Demand Roles in Tucson

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, is offering sign-on bonuses up to $50,000 for engineering and some finance roles onsite at the company’s Tucson location.

For eligible finance positions, sign-on bonuses are available for those who have an active security clearance. For engineers, sign-on bonuses are available to those hired into qualified roles, regardless of current clearance status. However, bonus amounts are higher for individuals with active security clearances.

“Raytheon Missiles & Defense is the world’s leading defense integrator, and we need employees with expansive thinking and the ability to boldly innovate,” said Heather Bigley, senior director for Talent Acquisition at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “Tucson continues to be a top ranked city to live, and we offer the opportunity to work on critical defense systems protecting democracy around the globe.”

The sign-on bonuses are in addition to robust relocation packages that include benefits such as relocation allowance, household goods and auto transport, storage, temporary housing, spouse career assistance and more.

With competitive benefits, such as insurance, 401k matching, tuition support, and donation matching for select organizations, Raytheon Missiles & Defense is committed to the development and growth of their employees.

The company has been named in the top 50 companies for diversity by DiversityInc., a top company for Veterans, and on Forbes’ list of World’s Best Employers.

Find roles in finance, engineering, and more with Raytheon Missiles & Defense.