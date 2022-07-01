Arizona Oncology, a premier provider of advanced cancer care across Arizona, welcomes Dr. Shamudheen M. Rafiyath to its medical oncology and hematology team, expanding available patient services and treatment options for Tucson and Green Valley area residents.

Rafiyath earned his medical degree from Trivandrum Medical College in India before completing his internship in internal medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Hospital in Queens, N.Y. He went on to complete his fellowship in hematology and oncology at New York Medical College at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. and his internal medicine residency at the Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J. Rafiyath is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology.

He will see patients at Arizona Oncology’s Tucson-Drexel and Green Valley locations to provide compassionate, patient-centered care. The new Tucson-Drexel location offers patients access to medical oncology/hematology, outpatient chemotherapy, cancer genetics testing, screening for high-risk patients, and clinical laboratory services. The Green Valley location offers patients access to expansive, multidisciplinary care including medical, radiation, and breast surgical oncology, hematology, outpatient chemotherapy, cancer genetics testing, screening for high-risk patients, diet and nutrition services, palliative care, and clinical laboratory services.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rafiyath to Arizona Oncology and expand our talented team of medical oncologists. Dr. Rafiyath has the education and experience, and his philosophy also aligns strongly with Arizona Oncology’s mission to provide a fully integrated and personalized approach to cancer care,” said Dr. Joseph Buscema.

Rafiyath has a special interest in breast, lung, skin, and head and neck as well as gastrointestinal cancer, genitourinary cancer, and blood malignancies. He is part of several professional affiliations, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology. He is fluent in English, Malayalam and familiar with Hindi and Tamil.

“Compassion is an integral part of cancer care,” said Rafiyath. “It’s important that I take the time to listen and understand my patient’s goals. My aim is to educate and inform patients and their families about the disease so we can make a shared decision and tailor treatment according to each individual patient’s needs.”