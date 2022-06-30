Rio Nuevo Aims to Acquire, Preserve Sosa-Carrillo House

BizTUCSON June 30, 2022
Less than a minute

The Rio Nuevo Board has unanimously moved to acquire the Sosa-Carrillo House located on the Tucson Convention Center campus with approval from the Arizona Historical Society Board of Directors. 

The historic adobe property, built in the 1870s, functions as a museum of Mexican-American Heritage and Tucson culture. “We want to save and preserve the Sosa-Carrillo House in order to continue to represent Tucson’s earliest history,” said Rio Nuevo Chairman Fletcher McCusker.

The Sosa-Carrillo House remains one of the few buildings saved from Tucson’s “urban renewal” in the 1960s, which saw the demolition of much of Downtown Tucson’s early historic structures.

