When we first launched this magazine, there was one central theme fueling it.

Specifically, that The World Was Watching Tucson. There are so many exciting advances and achievements coming out of this region that are making a difference and changing the world. While many outside our region respect and celebrate those, perhaps our very own residents don’t always know about them. This is the foundation behind BizTucson Magazine and the mantra we follow with each story we write. So, for our Summer 2022 issue, we proudly offer not 5, not 10 but an impressive “11 Reasons the World is Watching Tucson.”

We think the world is watching because of our globally recognized cuisine, world-class cycling and dedication to wellness, our stellar achievements in space and defense, our growing significance in mining technology and biosciences − not to mention our top-ranked University of Arizona, which powers so much of our progress.

Did you know this region is referred to not only as “Optics Valley” but also “The Silicon Desert”? As IBM’s Calline Sanchez tells us, “As much as Santa Clara and San Jose are the heart of the Silicon Valley, Tucson is a geo-rival for technology breakthroughs.”

We think Tucson is a great place and we hope you enjoy our business take on the region’s very best attributes.

No. 1 UNESCO City of Gastronomy

By June C. Hussey

What does Tucson have in common with Bergamo, Italy; Bendigo, Australia; and Phuket, Thailand? The correct answer is: All are UNESCO-designated Cities of Gastronomy.

So what’s the big deal?

According to VisitTucson.com, travel is the leading export-oriented industry in Arizona and according to the World Food Travel Association, visitors spend approximately 25% of their travel budget on food and beverages. Cities of Gastronomy benefit from increased global media exposure and tourism. And after two tumultuous years of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism and business travel are rebounding with a vengeance.

So when Food & Wine’s Travel Issue in May said Tucson is one of the “next great food cities” and BuzzFeed blogger AnaMaria Glavan described Tucson as “a city of detailed murals, quaint shops, morgues-turned-bars, and oh yeah, it’s also a UNESCO City of Gastronomy due to its high volume of amazing food,” in a 2021 travel column, the acclaim only reaffirmed this region’s prowess in cuisine.

After all, it’s no secret that the James Beard Awards – the Academy Awards of foodies – have consistently honored numerous Tucson chefs including Janos Wilder, who enjoyed a storied culinary career here, and El Guero Canelo’s Daniel Contreras. Award finalists currently include Don Guerra of Barrio Bread and semifinalists have included Carlotta Flores’ El Charro Café, Maria Mazon of Boca Tacos y Tequila and John Martinez of Tito & Pep.

In late 2015, UNESCO designated Tucson a City of Gastronomy – the first of only two in the country. A group of conscientious Tucson leaders had strategically applied for the UNESCO designation, presenting an impressive case: As the country’s oldest continuously inhabited and cultivated region, Tucson’s noteworthy gastronomical heritage has been in the making for 4,000 years. Two-thirds of Tucson’s 1,200+ restaurants and bars are locally owned, compared to the national average of 40% and Tucson has 12 times the number of locally owned food trucks and carts per capita than New York City. All of these factors combined make Tucson a gastronomy dream town.

Only three dozen cities in the world hold the prestigious designation, which comes up for renewal every four years. To qualify, a city must demonstrate that it possesses all of the following characteristics:

Well-developed gastronomy that is characteristic of the urban center and/or region;

Vibrant gastronomy community with numerous traditional restaurants and/or chefs;

Indigenous ingredients used in traditional cooking;

Local know-how, traditional culinary practices and methods of cooking that have survived industrial/technological advancement;

Traditional food markets and traditional food industry;

Tradition of hosting gastronomic festivals, awards,

contests and other broadly targeted means of recognition;

Respect for the environment and promotion of sustainable local products;

Nurturing of public appreciation, promotion of nutrition in educational institutions and inclusion of biodiversity conservation programs in cooking schools curricula.

A nonprofit board comprising key stakeholders helps ensure that Tucson maintains its status in the eyes of UNESCO. Tucson City of Gastronomy is a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is “growing a sustainable desert community by supporting our creative food cultures.” Tucson is also a member of the Delice Network, a professional network linking food and gastronomy to city development, promotion and the overall well-being of its citizens.

Two consecutive spring festivals are also popularizing the area’s ancient and new world cultural traditions. The agave plant, synonymous with the borderlands region, is the source of tequila, mezcal and bacanora. The Agave Heritage Festival, held the last weekend in April, draws attention to the cultural and commercial significance of the ubiquitous desert plant, with increasing focus on sustainable spirit production. Recognizing that tequila and tacos go hand in hand, Visit Tucson wisely brought the Pueblos del Maiz Fiesta into being the first week of May. Now, after the area’s long history and culture of maize cultivation, this bilingual culinary festival is putting Tucson squarely on the map.

Not a month goes by that there isn’t something food-worthy to celebrate in Tucson and all of Tucson’s food-forward festivals owe a deep bow of respect to Tucson Meet Yourself, the mother of them all.

Sponsored by the Southwest Folklore Alliance and the University of Arizona’s Southwest Center along with dozens of local businesses, this free event has been attracting attention to downtown Tucson on the second weekend in October since 1974. Because of Tucson Meet Yourself, more than 100,000 people come together every fall to experience a funky mixture of food, folk art and performances.

Tucson Meet Yourself was co-founded by University of Arizona folklorist and anthropologist James Griffith, together with his wife, Loma. They understood early on, perhaps better than anyone, why this melting pot of indigenous, European and many other cultures is worth preserving and celebrating.

When Griffith passed away late last year, Gary Nabhan, co-founder of Native Seeds/Search and TCoG board member was quoted in the Tucson Sentinel: “None of us who were involved in forwarding Tucson as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy in 2015 could have achieved that designation without the groundwork that Big Jim had developed though years of food folklore celebrations.”

No. 2 Silicon Desert

By Christy Krueger

Since 2018, when IBM’s Calline Sanchez told BizTucson, “I consider this location the Silicon Desert,” the label has embodied the region’s commitment to growth in the technology sectors.

Three years later, CBRE ranked Tucson No. 9 in new U.S. tech markets for its ability to attract and grow technology talent, demonstrated by Tucson’s 47% growth in the industry in the previous five years.

“These headlines got the attention of tech companies,” said Carol Stewart, associate VP of Tech Parks Arizona, a University of Arizona umbrella for UA Tech Park at Rita Road, UA Tech Park at The Bridges and UA Center for Innovation. Tech Parks Arizona was established to attract new businesses, grow established businesses and commercialize new technologies.

According to Stewart, it includes approximately 80 companies employing 6,000 workers.

The parks provide both physical space and a virtual presence for technology-related companies, and their recent success is another indicator of the silicon industry’s growth in the region. The organization also has a presence in Oro Valley with its life sciences incubator, at UArizona-run Biosphere 2 and with business incubators in Vail and Sahuarita.

“Applied Energetics (lasers and optical systems) relocated its headquarters here,” Stewart said. “They thought it was the best place for their business, and they have access to a well-educated workforce. Also, we point out that Tucson is strategically located near Mexico for companies that want to make a foreign move. Having global leaders such as Raytheon and IBM help attract companies. There’s a sense of culture and community. Our program engages everyone. Small companies can connect with big companies. They have an economic impact of $2 billion to the state of Arizona.”

How and why Tucson took off as an important technology center is multi-faceted. “We are a short flight from California’s Silicon Valley and Los Angeles technology firms. This allows an easier flow of labor and skills. From a business continuity standpoint, we are relatively free of natural disasters.” Having reasonable commute times, lower labor costs and more affordable living add to the area’s attraction, said Sanchez, who is VP of IBM Global TSS Service Planning and Premium Support. She is also IBM’s state leader in Arizona and New Mexico, as well as Tucson and Phoenix site leader, overseeing a team of premium support specialists.

“Technological innovation imagines tomorrow and builds it,” she said. “IBM and other tech companies in Southern Arizona are catalysts for our Silicon Desert.” Identifying a tech center with the word “silicon,” she added, refers to the extremely abundant mineral’s use in manufacturing microchips.

UArizona also has a strong role in the silicon sector, training students for future careers in technology, including engineering and management information systems. “We have been able to bring in a number of students from UArizona, and many have gone on to have stellar careers here at IBM,” Sanchez said.

U.S. News & World Report consistently ranks UArizona’s MIS graduate program among the top in the nation. This year, the publication ranked the program No. 1 among public universities.

Stewart, of Tech Parks Arizona, sees UArizona as a strong magnet for many companies looking at Tucson. “It’s a Tier 1 research university. UArizona wants to reach $1 billion per year in research activity,” she said. That number is currently $761 million.

Startups are a big part of Tech Parks Arizona, especially those with a tie to UArizona. These include Solar Space, a company currently working on concentrated solar power technology, and Revolute Robotics, which uses hybrid ground and aerial robotics for data collection.

In addition to industry connections made possible between companies within the tech parks, businesses also have a local organization that supports technology employees and those wishing to gain employment in the field. Karla Morales, VP of the Southern Arizona chapter of Arizona Technology Council, is quick to point out the numerous benefits of being a member.

“Networking is crucial to our members, as is communication. We communicate with members on tech sector news and they can connect with us. We have a list of all Southern Arizona tech companies. We have many member benefits – 401(k)s, discounted tuition, health plans and UArizona online classes.”

Arizona Technology Council has an apprenticeship program to help grow the workforce, and it puts on conferences to connect people to the industry. “At the photonics conference, people from around the world come in and demonstrate products. There’s a wide range of companies from all over to showcase the work done in photonics,” Morales said. For younger people, “we offer kindergarten through college opportunities to develop tech leaders of the future.”

With the prevalence of corporations such as IBM, local technology clusters, UArizona and support organizations, Tucson is a place that the world is watching. IBM’s Sanchez said, “As much as Santa Clara and San Jose are the heart of the Silicon Valley, Tucson is a geo-rival for technology breakthroughs. The Silicon Desert is here, it is growing and it is making a

difference.”

No. 3 Bioscience Mecca

By Rodney Campbell

When Fletcher McCusker, one of the region’s most respected business voices, says Tucson is on the cusp of being a bioscience hot spot, we listen.

Tucson’s location, entrepreneurial spirit, venture capital funding and world-class university are sending its star on the rise. The CEO of UAVenture Capital said he sees even bigger things coming this way. “Tucson is the next Austin, San Diego, Boston when it comes to biotech and biomedical industries,” he said.

The region has a solid bioscience foundation, thanks to the pioneering Dr. Thomas Grogan, the University of Arizona professor who founded Ventana Medical Systems in 1985. Now known as Roche Tissue Diagnostics, the company is the largest biotech company in the world. The diagnostics instruments and accompanying assays developed there impact more than 26 million patients annually.

“Some of the most exciting work is taking place right here in Tucson,” Jill German, head of Roche Tissue Diagnostics, told BizTucson last year.

Additionally, the region is home to UArizona’s esteemed BIO5 Institute, led by director Jennifer Barton. BIO5 researchers have worked across disciplines for 20 years to solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges. The institute is truly UArizona’s crown jewel of innovation and discovery in bioscience.

The number of bioscience players across Southern Arizona continues to increase. Here’s a look at the growing list:

Accelerate Diagnostics is an in-vitro diagnostics company that provides solutions for the challenge of antibiotics-resistant and hospital-acquired infections. Established in 1987, the company began research activity for microbiology solutions in 2004 and relaunched in 2012 as Accelerate Diagnostics to develop and commercialize its first diagnostic platform. Its headquarters are in Tucson and Spain.

Headquartered in Marana, Alicat Scientific is a pioneer of laminar differential pressure flow technology, and manufactures and develops custom flow control, flow meter and pressure solutions for gas and liquid applications as well as respiratory systems and ventilators.

BD, a global medical technology company, announced last year that it will construct a $65 million facility in Tucson that will be a hub for the company’s supply chain, serving as a final-stage manufacturing and sterilization center. The 120,000-square-foot facility will be built at the corner of Valencia and Kolb roads.

Critical Path Institute is a world-class institution founded right here by Dr. Ray Woosley. It brings together patient groups, academic institutions, the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies from around the globe to improve public health. These stakeholders work to identify or create tools that can accelerate the medical product development and regulatory review process. C-Path manages collaborative teams and programs in which stakeholders combine intellectual and financial resources to generate solutions that facilitate the development of safe and effective medical products.

Edmund Optics is a leading supplier of optics, imaging and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including life sciences, biomedical, industrial inspection, semiconductor, research and development and defense. Edmund designs and manufactures an array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems and optomechanical equipment. Last year, Edmund opened an assembly and advanced design facility in Tucson, where the company has been for 24 years.

Emagine Solutions Technology, a medical software device company in Tucson, was founded to expand access to diagnostic ultrasound technology. The company’s VistaScan platform transforms a doctor’s cell phone or tablet into an ultrasound machine. With VistaScan, doctors can diagnose patients in moments, saving time and lives at a fraction of the cost of a traditional cart ultrasound machine.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics is focused on sequencing-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries and identify treatments.

NuvOx Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a drug that improves the flow of oxygen from lungs to blood and from blood to tissue. Last year, NuvOx completed construction and initiated operation of its Tucson production facility for manufacturing its injectable pharmaceutical

products. The building has an 1,800-square-foot hard-shell exterior space addition to the existing facility.

Recruited to Tucson during the pandemic, Sandvik Materials Technology is a developer and manufacturer of advanced stainless steel and special alloys. The company’s local facility manufactures fine medical wire and components. Sandvik agreed to establish an office here in 2020, working out details through video conferencing because of the pandemic.

Finally, UArizona continues to fuel the bioscience sector, producing more than $734 million in annual research. It’s ranked among the top 20 universities in the country in research and development expenditures, according to the National Science Foundation.

“At the University of Arizona, we have world-class faculty and researchers who are working on solutions to the world’s grand challenges every day, and translating their research into products on the market is one of the best ways we can have a positive impact as an institution,” said President Dr. Robert C. Robbins. “Through translation, we see technology innovations being developed to directly address needs, creating solutions as the need arises.”

No. 4 City of Wellness

By Romi Carrell Wittman

Since the early days of the city, Tucson has been a haven for those seeking a healthier, more balanced life.

With its dry climate and 300-plus days of sunshine each year, Tucson initially gained a reputation as a treatment center for asthma and tuberculosis patients. Today, it is world-renowned for its botanical splendor, diverse culture and amenities, year-round outdoor activities, top spas and overall embrace of healthy living.

In 2019, Jarrod Moss of Caterpillar jumped at the opportunity to work in Tucson. Moss, his wife, Autumn, and son, Josh, had lived all over the country, but they wanted to experience the biodiversity available here. “As a biologist, I wanted to live in an area with wildlife that we wouldn’t encounter anywhere else in the world,” Autumn said.

It was Tucson’s unique culture that drew Jamie Maslyn Larson here. A landscape architect born and raised in Phoenix, Larson has lived and worked in many cities. Last year, she accepted a position as executive director of Tohono Chul and made Tucson her home. Chief among her reasons was its authenticity.

“Through economic or development policy, some cities have unintentionally eviscerated their spirit of place, wiping out their natural landscapes, undermining small business and erasing the culture that makes a place unique. Those cities have lost their soul,” she said. “Tucson citizens, on the other hand, seem to know what makes this place special and demand that policy makers embrace and celebrate its rich culture, protect the Sonora desert and deal with the quirks that make our city unique.”

Michael Guymon, president and CEO of Tucson Metro Chamber, echoed this feeling. “For many years, Tucson has promoted our quality of life to attract visitors and highly talented individuals,” he said. “The Tucson Sunshine Climate Club was created in the 1920s to promote Tucson as the place to live a healthy life and operate a business. While the Sunshine Climate Club no longer exists, today those strong quality-of-life values are evident in our cycling culture and our many wellness experiences and activities.”

Startup Tucson, a community nonprofit committed to growing small business and entrepreneurship, leveraged the region’s culture and community to attract remote workers during the pandemic. “For those looking to make a change and move from pandemic-hit big cities, Tucson has so much to offer,” said Liz Pocock, Startup Tucson’s CEO.

New residents Calder and Lisa Hynes agreed. Calder was part of Startup Tucson’s first cohort and he and his young family moved from Los Angeles to Tucson in 2021.

“A few people had shared Remote Tucson with me, including my parents,” Calder said. “We’d been considering a move so we could have a better lifestyle for our family.”

The family considered other cities along the West Coast and Southwest. Having grown up in Tucson, Calder thought it would be a good fit. “We wanted to raise our kids in a place that was safe and would provide opportunities,” he said. “Living in Los Angeles as two full-time working parents, we didn’t have the time with our kids that we wanted.”

Calder, who works at sports and entertainment agency Wasserman, had a job that went permanently remote. Lisa, on the other hand, had a position with Loyola Marymount University that was temporarily remote, so she had to decide whether she wanted to give up her position. After moving to Tucson, she was hired by the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management.

“Life here is immeasurably better,” Calder said. “I don’t have a commute and I can pick the kids up from school each day. And it’s just easier to get around Tucson. We can be more present. It’s like we’ve found all these extra hours in the day.”

Tucson is also world-renowned as a top wellness destination. With two famous destination spas – Canyon Ranch and Miraval – visitors flock here each year to rest and renew the soul. Other features like The Loop, an award-winning paved mixed-use path that encircles the city, and the annual El Tour de Tucson cycling event also draw people from around the globe.

Soon, the University of Arizona’s Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine will build its ambitious new headquarters here. Once completed, the 30,000-square-foot facility will be a central part of UArizona’s Health Sciences campus.

The center, created in 1994 and currently spread out over several off-campus facilities, is internationally recognized for its evidence-based clinical practice, innovative education programs and research in integrative medicine. The center’s approach to wellness includes both conventional medicine and complementary therapies like acupuncture and massage therapy.

At the center’s official groundbreaking in May, UArizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins said, “Dr. Weil and the University of Arizona made medical history back in 1994 when he established the world’s first program in integrative medicine. (Now) the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine will have a home worthy of the center’s reputation for excellence.”

Tucson’s sterling reputation for health and wellness will continue to grow. As Guymon said, “The Loop provides year-round, safe cycling and, as a destination, individuals flock here from all corners of the globe to experience our wellness amenities. Tucson has a great and unique story to tell.”

No. 5 Aerospace & Defense Megaregion

By Rodney Campbell

Aerospace and defense are a cornerstone of the Southern Arizona economy, with more than 200 companies representing the industry. This valued sector is only rising in dominance as this region is now home to the fifth-highest concentration of aerospace and defense employees in the country.

“Aerospace and defense companies offer high wages, at every level, for all our citizens,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “These industries lead to a stronger economic foundation for all.”

Anchoring the megaregion first and foremost is Raytheon Missiles & Defense, the largest private employer here and a kingpin of our regional economy. With a Tucson campus of roughly 15,000 people, Raytheon provides the most advanced solutions to detect, track and engage threats. Once the vision of famed aviator Howard Hughes, the defense giant just celebrated 70 years in Southern Arizona.

As Wesley D. Kremer, president of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, told BizTucson: “We’ve created a hub of technology right here in our own backyard in Tucson.”

Here’s a look at several other aerospace and defense employers that make the region an industry hotspot:

Ascent Aviation Services provides maintenance, modification, storage and reclamation services on transport category aircraft in the aviation industry at Tucson International Airport and Pinal Air Park near Marana. Ascent is a critical supplier of these services to airlines, leasing companies and fleet managers across the globe.

Located at Tucson International Airport, Bombardier’s service center plays a crucial role in the company’s service center network. The facility provides an all-encompassing array of services for customers, including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, interior modifications, avionics installations, paint and aircraft on-ground support for Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft.

An Onto Innovation Subsidiary, 4-D Technology in Tucson is a leader in precision, instantaneous 3-D measurement with applications for premier observatories to manufacturing plants to aircraft flight lines. In 2020, 4-D announced a strategic partnership with Aerontii, an aerospace and defense industry firm, to lead business development and expansion activities of its new automated visual inspection tools for the aerospace market. The 4-D measurement technology makes possible entirely new classes of instruments that change how manufacturers and scientists think about measurement.

FreeFall Aerospace develops antenna technology for satellite communications, fixed and mobile ground stations, aerial platforms and a variety of commercial and government applications. The company, which began its work based on research in high-frequency radio astronomy at the University of Arizona, has expanded its headquarters in midtown Tucson and has created a collaborative culture that emphasizes creativity, teamwork, inclusion and innovation.

Located near Oro Valley since 1985, Honeywell Aerospace is one of the leading providers of avionics, engines, systems and service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, business and general aviation industries, and military, space and airport operations. The company offers a range of commercial, defense and space products, systems and services to the aerospace industry. Its products can be used in a variety of applications, including single-engine, piston-powered airplanes; military and space vehicles; and other commercial applications.

A provider of technologies for defense and commercial applications, Leonardo Electronics in 2020 announced plans to expand its regional presence in a new Oro Valley facility. The company purchased land in Innovation Park and is planning construction of a semiconductor laser manufacturing facility. LEI, formerly known as Lasertel, has been in the Tucson region since 2009. The Innovation Park location will house approximately 120,000 square feet of manufacturing and administrative offices. Leonardo’s laser operations are currently located in Marana.

One of 17 sites in the United States, Meggitt has a location in Oro Valley. Meggitt is an aerospace and defense company with headquarters in the United Kingdom. Its four global divisions include more than 9,000 employees across 37 offices. Its capabilities include expertise in airframe and engine systems; energy and equipment, and services and support.

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems’ autonomous and tactical air systems business sector is located in Sierra Vista. It’s the headquarters to the company’s Virtual Augmented Mixed Reality Aircraft Sustainment Ecosystem technology. VAMRASE is designed to support training and operations by fusing data content with technology to ensure operational readiness of personnel and supporting weapons systems.

Universal Avionics’ 165,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Tucson is home to electronic assembly, test and repair facilities, which build and support its avionics products for customers around the world. The company is moving products and technologies from its parent company, Elbit Systems in Israel, into its Tucson facilities. The company also has a hangar at Tucson International Airport that houses its corporate aircraft, which it uses to test and demonstrate its navigation, communication, recording and display products.

Sargent Aerospace and Defense’s Marana campus measures 132,000 square feet. Sargent is a designer and manufacturer of precision‐engineered hydraulic assemblies, bearings and sealing rings serving the broader aerospace and defense industry. The company’s products are used in a variety of applications on airplanes, helicopters and nuclear submarines.

No. 6 Space City of the Southwest

By Rodney Campbell

University of California-Berkeley. University of Arizona.

In its recent Best Global Universities rankings, U.S. News & World Report said those are the top two American public universities in space sciences. UArizona earned the lofty ranking for its research reputation in space sciences as well as the number of citations and publications by its researchers.

The magazine ranked UArizona 10th overall in the world among all universities and seventh in the nation.

“It is gratifying to see the University of Arizona listed alongside many of the world’s premier academic research institutions,” UArizona President Dr. Robert C. Robbins said. “Our university is home to many breathtaking scientific innovations, and it is upon this foundation that our faculty members seek to make further extraordinary discoveries.”

Tucson really is a “Space City of the Southwest,” as coined by local talk radio host Zach Yentzer, also executive director of Tucson Young Professionals.

On a recent visit here, NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy called UArizona a “crown jewel” among U.S. universities doing space science research. She called the school a significant partner with a “towering reputation in astronomy, planetary science and astrophysics.”

The university’s space-related ventures, which started with the Steward Observatory’s first telescope and building in 1923, have definitely accelerated over the past several years:

• UArizona researchers played a leading role in producing the first images of the galaxy’s black hole, captured by the Event Horizon Telescope, an array of radio telescopes named after the boundary of the black hole beyond which no light can escape.

• Launched in 2016, NASA’s UArizona-led OSIRIS-REx mission is an achievement for the team led by Principal Investigator and Planetary Sciences Professor Dante Lauretta. The craft landed on the asteroid Bennu in 2020 to sample and collect the asteroid’s organic material, which will be analyzed by UArizona researchers. Recently, it was announced that OSIRIS-REx would visit a second asteroid.

• NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, launched last December. UArizona husband-and-wife researchers Marcia and George Rieke played leadership roles: Marcia is the principal investigator for the Near Infrared Camera, the heart of the Webb Telescope for which she led the development. George is science team lead for the Mid-Infrared Instrument, added to the telescope to expand its reach.

• Kristopher Klein, UArizona assistant professor of planetary sciences, will serve as deputy principal investigator for NASA’s HelioSwarm mission when it launches in 2028. The purpose is to better understand plasma, the state of matter that makes up 99% of the visible universe. The nine spacecraft in the “swarm” will collect data for at least a year.

Private sector companies, all of which owe their existence to UArizona, which provided employees to some of them from the pool of its College of Science graduates, help make Tucson a true Space City.

FreeFall Aerospace develops antenna technology for satellite communications, fixed and mobile ground stations, aerial platforms and a variety of commercial and government applications. The company got its start in 2016 with high-frequency radio technology developed at UArizona.

“We are very much tied to Tucson,” CEO Doug Stetson said. Collaboration with UArizona “benefits FreeFall Aerospace with a pipeline of talented engineers from UA, partners like AGM Container Controls and local investors like UAVenture Capital. Each milestone our products reach is a crucial step for FreeFall, the University of Arizona and Tucson’s developing space economy.”

Phantom Space is a technology and transportation company whose goal is to lower space access barriers through mass manufacturing of launch vehicles, satellites and space applications.

Phantom Space CEO Jim Cantrell, who started the company in Tucson in October 2019, enjoys the close cooperation he sees in Southern Arizona.

“Tucson has been a growing hub for space manufacturing for years,” said Cantrell, whose company provides spacecraft construction and full-service launch capability. “It’s inspiring to see the kind of work being done here from companies like Paragon Space Development and FreeFall Aerospace. Unlike most cities, there’s a real community here for aerospace technology, a community that motivates, inspires and encourages growth.”

World View Enterprises, which specializes in space tourism and exploration, started a decade ago thanks to a collaboration with Pima County. The organization’s headquarters at Spaceport Tucson is where the company manufactures stratospheric balloons and fabricates the crafts it flies on remote sensing missions. World View also launches stratospheric missions from Tucson. The space tourism company recently announced that reservations for its edge of space flights had reached 1,000.

CEO Ryan Hartman said the region’s history in the aerospace and space industries and the presence of a world-class university made Tucson the best choice for his company’s headquarters.

“Tucson provides an exceptional breeding ground for some of the top aerospace talent in the world,” he said. “Being headquartered in Tucson has allowed us to recruit and employ some of the best and brightest minds in the industry who exemplify our company ethos.”

Phantom Space’s Cantrell is optimistic about the industry’s future in Tucson. He sees many more accomplishments coming from Tucson-based space companies.

“The need to explore outer space isn’t going anywhere,” he said. “The need for space technology and manufacturing isn’t going anywhere. The need for Tucson’s bustling industry isn’t going anywhere. Tucson, and by extension the state of Arizona, will continue to lead the way when it comes to space technology production, manufacturing and launching.”

No. 7 Cycling City USA

By Romi Carrell Wittman

Tucson is one of the nation’s top cycling destinations and it has the credentials to prove it.

Let’s start with The Loop.

For the second year in a row, The Chuck Huckelberry Loop earned top spot on USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice award for Best Recreational Trail in the nation. Tucson’s bicycle-friendly path beat out famed trails and riding paths around the country, including the Great Allegheny Passage in Maryland and the Virginia Creeper Trail.

At more than 136 miles, The Loop is the longest paved, vehicle-free public multi-use path in the United States. The complex network of paved, shared-use paths encircles the region, extending throughout Pima County, Marana, Oro Valley, Tucson and South Tucson. It’s just one of many reasons why Tucson is, definitively, a Cycling City.

Cycling and outdoor magazines consistently rank Tucson among the top “bike towns” in the country. And just last year, Tucson and eastern Pima County were deemed a Gold Level Bicycle Friendly Community for the fourth consecutive time since 2008 by the League of American Cyclists.

The Loop has only buoyed that status, and it came to be by virtue of a disaster. In fall 1983, a severe flood dumped more than seven inches of rain on the region in just four days. Normally dry riverbeds were quickly overwhelmed, their paths re-routing themselves due to the fast-running floodwaters. Structures all along the Rillito River were consumed and the path of the river itself was irrevocably altered. By the time the flood ended, some 10,000 people were left homeless and Pima County faced more than $300 million in flood damage repairs.

County leaders wanted to ensure that such an event never happened again. But as engineers began work to shore up and reinforce riverbanks, they discovered that locals were using the unpaved maintenance access paths for walking, running and cycling. And, so the concept for The Loop was born.

Today, The Loop plays host to a wide array of walkers, bicyclists, skaters, runners and even equestrians. It’s also become a major attraction for visitors. As former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said at The Loop’s dedication in 2018, “It’s one of the largest and finest recreational amenities in the country.”

Realtor, avid cyclist and El Tour board member Damion Alexander said, “The Loop has led to the construction of several bike boulevards.” he said. “That makes it a lot better for cyclists and, the more people we get out cycling, the safer it becomes for all cyclists.” Bicycle boulevards are residential streets designed with bicycling and walking in mind. Currently, there are 10 in Tucson, most located near the University of Arizona and central Tucson. Another 30 are planned.

The annual El Tour Loop de Loop event takes place in September and is meant as a sort of kick-off to the region’s biggest cycling event of the year: El Tour de Tucson. Attracting more than 6,000 riders from around the world, El Tour de Tucson has contributed up to $90 million since 1983 for more than 40 different local and national nonprofits, according to the City of Tucson.

It has a yearly estimated economic impact of $10 million for the region, according to the city. A 2019 economic impact study sponsored by Rio Nuevo found that each El Tour has $3.4 million of direct spending impact.

TJ Juskiewicz, executive director of El Tour organizing body Perimeter Bicycling Association, came to Tucson in 2020 after a 30+ year career directing some of the nation’s top cycling events. He said he was drawn to Tucson because it’s something of a biking mecca. “The weather is fantastic and the bike infrastructure is great – not just The Loop, but road shoulders and space. So much makes Tucson very bikeable.”

Juskiewicz added that the community is also a leading factor in Tucson’s growing reputation as a Cycling City. “Just the absolute love of cycling in this community and it’s been that way for a long time,” he said. “When you add up those things, that’s what make Tucson special. It’s the love and support of the community.”

This November, the 39th El Tour de Tucson takes place and Juskiewicz says upwards of 10,000 riders are expected. “It’s more than just a cycling event,” he said. “Tucson is a destination. People come here to ride then they can go have a world-class meal and stay at a great resort. They’re coming to ride, but they’re basically having a vacation, too. It’s an experience.”

Alexander said that the economic impact of cycling, specifically El Tour, is sometimes overlooked. “El Tour is a major economic driver for Southern Arizona,” he said. “El Tour laid the groundwork for all the other things that are going on. The reason The Loop is what it is, is because El Tour is a hub. It brought national attention and showed what cycling can do, not just for the health and well-being of a community, but also financial benefits to the business community.”

No. 8 Mining, Mineral & Surface Technology

By Tara Kirkpatrick

When Caterpillar chose Tucson for the new offices of its Surface Mining & Technology Division in 2016, it put our already mining-rich region in the national spotlight as an emerging competitive hub in the industry.

“This is a huge win for Tucson and the entire region,” Governor Doug Ducey said when he announced the news. “In addition to bringing jobs and capital investment to Southern Arizona, a project of this level will have a ripple effect throughout the community and state. This is an excellent example of Arizona’s attractiveness to businesses as well as our strength in collaborative economic development.”

Even with a mining history that reaches back over 1,000 years, having the world’s largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment here has cemented the region’s growing significance. Southern Arizona boasts companies that include Hexagon, University of Arizona-born Modular Mining, AXISCADES, MST Global and many others.

“In the ultra-competitive world of economic development, it’s vital for a region to play to its strengths, such as mining,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “These are high-paying jobs which result in increased spending in this community each and every day.”

Southern Arizona has approximately 380 active mines, according to the Arizona Geological Survey. Chief among them is copper, one of the state’s most abundant minerals. But also included are gold, silver, gypsum, salt, cement and more. Recruiting mining companies here continues to be an economic initiative.

“Economic development is all about the range of business stages, from startup, to expansion to attraction,” Snell said. “Modular Mining, now Komatsu, started out of the UA. We competed with several regions to keep Hexagon here and Caterpillar was a huge attraction win for this community. Every company contributes to this region’s success.”

Hexagon, which focuses on autonomous technology and digital solutions to promote safety and sustainability, recently built its headquarters near downtown Tucson. Hexagon Mining Mining Division President Nick Hare calls it “the ideal location for a North American headquarters of a global technology company. It’s no secret that Tucson is an emerging technology hub. There are numerous examples of both veteran and start-up tech companies choosing this city for their headquarters.”

“Tucson is highly attractive for millennial talent from universities and abroad,” added Hare. “Better yet, as a training center for customers, our location allows us to fully expose the rich possibilities of a smarter, safer, fully connected mine.”

Modular Mining, founded by a UArizona assistant professor and three graduate students, focuses on real-time, computer-based mine management solutions. The company, established in Tucson in 1979, was purchased by Komatsu in 1996 and expanded its headquarters and added a new Customer Experience Center in 2020. “Tucson is evolving into a key mining technology hub, and this expansion demonstrates our commitment to leading this transformation as a long-term member of this community,” Modular Mining President and CEO Jorge Mascena said at the time.

Fueling the mining industry’s workforce is UArizona. More than 600 graduates of the College of Engineering work to support the industry, according to Sun Corridor Inc. The college’s Mining & Geological Engineering program is not only one of the university’s oldest departments, it’s also one of the top-ranked programs in the nation.

In 2021, the Arizona Board of Regents approved the creation of a School of

Mining & Mineral Resources at UArizona. This new school, expected to make UArizona the premier institution devoted to mineral resources, will focus on bringing more sustainability to the industry. That’s in the face of a potential 200% increase in copper demand by 2050, forecasted by the World Bank, to fuel an increasingly digital and low-carbon life, from cell phones to cars to solar panels and wind turbines.

Key to the future mining workforce, Pima Community College also offers mining technology courses and Pima Joint Technical Education District is delivering tuition-free, hands-on courses to high school students in mining technology, as well as automation, welding and heavy equipment operation and more.

No. 9 Downtown Revitalization

By Jay Gonzales

For longer than most Tucsonans care to remember, “going downtown” was less a treat than a task.

Today, it’s the place to be.

Private and public investment have turned downtown Tucson into a vibrant activity center with restaurants and entertainment and, importantly, abundant housing, for all generations.

Even the COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t stop the momentum as more than $500 million in construction projects pushed through, including a transformation of the Tucson Convention Center with a new hotel, parking garages and other improvements, a massive residential and retail community right next door on the site of the old La Placita Village office and retail complex, and two large residential/retail projects in the Mercado District west of Interstate 10.

Fletcher McCusker, board chair for Rio Nuevo, which has driven much of the development, told the board at its March meeting to expect even more in the years to come.

“There’s more interest in Tucson’s urban core. There are more developers talking to us about public/private partnerships. We’re seeing hotel operators, one, two a week. We’re seeing multifamily developers. We’re seeing restauranteurs,” McCusker said. “I think not only have we survived, but it’s clear to me that we probably will thrive. Buckle your seatbelt, because I think we’re going to be really busy here the next year, two years.”

Those who have already invested in downtown and who weathered the pandemic are poised to reap the fruits of their patience and investment. For example, The Flin, the 243-residential unit complex built by HSL Properties is complete and open.

“In the long run, we are still very bullish on the downtown Tucson market,” said HSL President Omar Mireles as the development was under construction.

“There are others that are bringing apartment homes into the market downtown,” Mireles acknowledged, “and I think perhaps it will be a little bit slower absorption than we initially anticipated. Given the challenges, we still remain bullish.”

A $65 million renovation and improvement project at the Tucson Convention Center is wrapping up with another parking garage on the west side next to the recently renamed Linda Ronstadt Music Hall and improvements to the exhibition hall.

The 122-unit Monier apartment development built by the Gadsden Company opened last year in the heart of El Mercado District west of I-10. Another Gadsden property, The Bautista, is still expected to open in 2023. That is a $72 million development with 253 residential units and 16,500 square feet of retail and restaurants.

“We had to just plow along and take our lumps,” said Adam Weinstein, president and CEO of The Gadsden Company, of his decision to continue his two projects during the pandemic. “We always knew that we’d be able to get through it. I think it was just a matter of how much of a delay this was ultimately going to cause, and making sure that we were in a strong position to be able to cover all of these circumstances and be able to move forward.”

There is one major project that remains stalled, although it’s still expected to come to fruition.

Construction on the 19-story high-rise known as 75 E. Broadway is still not underway. The land remains vacant while financial aspects of the project continue to be ironed out. Construction was expected to begin last summer.

“I think the thing that is kind of interesting is while so many other people have their foot on the brake pedal, we’ve kept our foot on the accelerator,” said Mark Irvin, a Rio Nuevo board member. “We’re just seeing a lot of people that are looking at downtown from a business perspective.”

Tucson has gained national visibility from many rankings in livability, jobs, workforce talent availability, tourism and more. That likely will continue to keep Tucson on the radar of companies, developers, employees and entrepreneurs, and leaders say, keep growth going.

“All of a sudden Tucson is now in the top five of cities to look to post-pandemic,” McCusker said. “We’re seeing a real migration of tech companies and tech workers like Austin and Portland saw. At same time, we’re seeing huge interest from developers that have targeted Tucson’s future. And somehow that became almost like a Pied Piper, and none of us had anything to do with that. The attributes of Tucson all of a sudden became important to a post-pandemic population.”

No. 10 Optics Valley

By Christy Krueger

In 1992, two events happened that had a monumental effect on Tucson’s emergence as an optics center. BusinessWeek magazine gave Tucson the name Optics Valley, and an organization called Arizona Optics Industry Association was founded as the first ever optics cluster.

Bob Breault, founder of Tucson optics company Breault Research Organization, became chairman of AOIA in 1992. After moving to Tucson from Silicon Valley, John Dennis joined the group in 2010. AOIA remained an independent optics cluster – an entity that represents the optics industry – until 2016. “Those of us on the board closed AOIA,” Dennis reported, “and moved the cluster activity to Arizona Technology Council.” There, the cluster became a committee, known as Optics Valley, and is co-chaired by Dennis and Jack Schumann.

According to Dennis, the committee’s mission is “to catalyze, convene and connect astronomy, optics and photonics-related businesses. We work with companies with programs, both virtual and in-person, and we support educational programs.”

Karla Morales looks at optics as an important part of the general technology sector. As VP of the Southern Arizona office of Arizona Technology Council, her responsibilities include overseeing membership and creating opportunities for workforce growth, including apprenticeship programs.

“We continue to see optics grow,” she said. “That’s why the world should be looking at Tucson. A lot of the work we do is international. People are looking at Tucson because we create innovative opportunities.”

Perhaps the most important portal to technology jobs in Tucson is through UArizona, where future talent is being trained by some of the best. The National Science Foundation ranked UArizona #1 in astronomy and astrophysics for the fiscal year 2020, with expenditures of $122 million.

Dean Tom Koch has been leading the College of Optical Sciences since 2012. He explained that the college has four theme areas: optical engineering, which involves designing specialized optics; fundamental optical physics; photonics; and image science. Astronomy is actually a separate department under Steward Observatory, he noted.

“Fundamental optical physics,” said Koch, is “understanding how light interacts with matter. Photonics is all the technology that makes the Internet work, semiconductors and fiber optics. Image science is used when you want to design a system for a specific purpose, such as in the medical field for task-based imaging and computational imaging.”

Career opportunities for graduates of UArizona optical sciences programs are promising. “Jobs are exploding,” Koch said. “Companies come to talk to faculty, and students present research and form relationships with companies before they even graduate. A field you would think of for jobs in optics is aerospace, but now there’s Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon – they all involve optics.”

An important project the James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences is currently working on is Quantum Information Science and Engineering, which Koch explained as “all kinds of applications that connect quantum computers to become more powerful. We were appointed to lead the engineering research center to lay the foundation for the future of quantum Internet. It’ll change the landscape of the things we can do.”

He acknowledges that Tucson has a good reputation among the nation’s companies that may hire optics graduates or consider moving here. “We have good visibility and it creates interest for companies to invest in Tucson.” On a local level, he said most graduates are getting jobs with smaller companies. “But then there’s Raytheon – they hire a lot of our students.”

UArizona has frequently been named the largest optics education and research program in the country. “We have more faculty, research grants and contracts and more graduates,” Koch noted. “Most colleges and universities are supported by government agencies, such as National Institutes of Health and Department of Defense. We’re primarily supported by government, but a lot of our support is from private sector. With our research, we’re the first ones up to bat since others don’t know about it.”

One of the College of Optical Sciences’ big startup success stories is Nasser Peyghambarian, a faculty member who founded NP Photonics and moved to Tech Parks Arizona in 2000. NP (the founder’s initials) Photonics is an optics company and manufacturer of fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers and specialty fibers for sensing, defense, metrology and research markets.

Carol Stewart, associate VP for Tech Parks Arizona, said, “The College of Optical Sciences has world rankings. One of the premises of the university is optics. We concentrate on education of students and provide practical experience. The professors and researchers are working on projects ready to be commercialized and students get hands-on experience.”

She’s familiar with the numbers that illustrate the university’s significant impact on our state. “Optics brings a $2 billion impact to Arizona. Students who pursue degrees in optics have a great chance to get jobs here, and 43% of UArizona grads say they want to stay here. Quality jobs are the key to economic development anywhere. Optics salaries are very high, and optics brings business to Tucson and they hire employees. We’re moving forward in Southern Arizona. We have a lot of momentum right now.”

No. 11 World’s Largest Gem Show

By Christy Krueger

The Tucson Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase is not just another tourist attraction. It is THE tourist attraction of our region. The largest annual event in Pima County, it’s also the largest of its kind in the world and contributes millions of dollars to the local economy.

The numbers say it all. The global show brings more than 65,000 visitors to the region and has an estimated economic impact of $131 million. Visiting buyers hail from 42 states and 17 countries and exhibitors travel from 45 states and 42 foreign countries.

Not only just the largest, the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show® is also the oldest and most prestigious in the world. It has enjoyed international status since the 1970s and was the first gem and mineral show to bring together hobby enthusiasts, the general public and professionals, according to the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society.

“There really is something for everybody at the shows – from the Etsy shoppers, to rockhounds, to buyers of fine jewelry, gemologists and for those who just like to look,” said Jane Roxbury, director of gem show and convention services for Visit Tucson. “Kids interested in dinosaurs will have a ball at many of the warehouse shows, where full-size pterodactyls and T-rexes have been assembled.”

The event’s special exhibits also provide a coveted peek into private and museum collections of rare pieces, which differ each year. Past exhibits have included the Fabergé Collection, the Logan Sapphire, the Star of Asia and the Hooker Emerald Brooch.

Though the pandemic kept the 2021 show from its original form, the three-week event returned in all its splendor this winter to a welcoming public with 48 distinct locations for shows across the city. “Tucson is very lucky to have so many gem show owners and operators owning their venues here, and some actually live here!” said Roxbury. “As operations have been normalizing in 2022, all eyes are on Tucson for best practices and modeling.”

Visit Tucson provides a variety of gem show information for visitors, including the printed Official Gem Guide, the website (www.tucsongemshow.org), welcome materials for local businesses, concierge tables at the airport and Tucson Convention Center.

The pandemic break did enable a retooling of sorts. “It’s always good to go back and look at procedures,” Visit Tucson CEO Felipe Garcia told BizTucson earlier this year. “It was a good time to look at how to become better. It also resulted in new features for visitors, including significant renovations to the Tucson Convention Center and a re-energized downtown.

Additionally, the University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum found an impressive new home in the Pima County Historic Courthouse during the pandemic and now offers year-round world-class collection for visitors and locals alike.

The museum was named for the late Alfie Norville because of her love and dedication to all aspects of the gem showcase, as well as she and her husband Allan being instrumental in starting Gem & Jewelry Exchange, known as GJX, a wholesale show that offers colored stones and precious metals.

“They’ve been a staple of the gem shows and really made a positive change,” Garcia said, of the Norvilles. “The museum is a great legacy. It’s amazing.”