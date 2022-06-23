National Nonprofit Petco Love Gives $90,000 Grant to Pima Animal Care Center

Pima County Animal Care Center will receive a $90,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love, which helps support the lifesaving work PACC provides animals throughout Southern Arizona.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — PACC included — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Pima Animal Care Center is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We’re so appreciative of Petco Love’s support,” said Monica Dangler, director of PACC. “This grant allows us to provide lifesaving services to the animals in our care and it will help PACC fund community adoption events as well as off-site adoptions around Pima County.”