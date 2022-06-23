Mister Car Wash Nationally Certified as Great Place to Work in 2022

Mister is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the first time this year.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Mister Car Wash. This year, 82% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Mister Car Wash is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

More than 3,000 Mister Car Wash employees responded to the survey, which asked questions about the work environment, culture, inclusion, growth opportunities and work relationships.

“Our employees deserve to come to work each day and feel respected and valued. We work hard to prioritize them, and we know that we can only succeed if we continue to invest in our people,” said Anna Zappia, VP of Human Resources.

Mister Car Wash prides itself on making people-centered decisions at every turn, with the understanding that the greatest investment a company can make is in its people. Employees are offered comprehensive benefits that include health care, paid time off, parental leave, 401k, and stock ownership opportunities.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.