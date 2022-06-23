Gustavo Corte

RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office recently announced Gustavo Corte has earned the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification.

CFP® certification is the standard of excellence in financial planning. Professionals meet rigorous education, training and ethical standards, and are committed to serving their clients’ best interests today to prepare them for a more secure tomorrow. Becoming a CFP® professional is one of the most difficult and stringent processes in the industry. 

“Gustavo has been a key part of our success in the Schaefer Present Investment Group, and we are thrilled he has earned this esteemed certification,” said Richard Schaefer, branch director of RBC Wealth Management’s Tucson office. “Gustavo is committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals through developing long-lasting relationships built on trust, commitment and integrity.”

