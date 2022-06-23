CREW Tucson Names Nonprofits Receiving Funds from Spring Golf Tourney

CREW Tucson, a leading organization dedicated to advancing women in the commercial real estate industry, announced the local nonprofit organizations receiving funds raised at its spring golf tournament.

The organizations receiving donations are: Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse ($5,000), YWCA Southern Arizona ($4,000), CREW Network Foundation ($3,000), Habitat for Humanity – Women Build Fund ($2,000), and the Women’s Foundation for the State of Arizona ($1,000).

Event Chairs Lani Baker, CFO of Holualoa Companies, and Lindsay Welch, CEO of Autus Strategies, said this year’s event attracted 108 golfers and 18 sponsors all on a mission to support local charities that embody the CREW Network motto — “We rise by lifting others.”

The 2022 CREW Tucson Golf Tournament was held at the JW Marriott Star Pass Golf Club on March 31.

Pictured above from left: Caroline Hornback, Lani Baker, Lindsay Welch, Allison Duffy and Shaima Namazifard.