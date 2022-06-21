The University of Arizona Center for Innovation announced the expansion of the team with Jennifer Keenan in the position of Mentor-in-Residence. In this role, she will be working with UACI staff, subject matter experts and current Mentor-In-Residence to support startups with an added focus of life sciences and emerging technologies.

Keenan has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare, data-based systems, digital and commercial products industries. She has served as president, founder and CEO of Zorya, Inc. for the past 3 years. Her track record is demonstrated by: integration, innovation and sourcing for growth in three companies; six startups in three continents; corporate ventures in three healthcare corporations; board positions at three organizations. Select accomplishments include but are not limited to Corporate Formation, Intellectual Property Generation, and R&D. She had the vision of an independent company in 2018, funded and led the startup of Zorya Inc. in 2020.

Previously, she developed new products in a digital product portfolio for a subsidiary launch within a publicly traded company. The products set standards for digital-first medical equipment and pharma solutions for a pharmacy benefit management company and within one year (fourth quarter of 2020) recorded revenues of $5.9B. She has previously served as a mentor and advisor for physician, scientist, designer/artist and executive-lead start-ups, Austin Technology Incubator’s TEXVMS, master-level students and at-risk youth beginning in 1992.

The Mentor-in-Residence provides mentoring, guidance, business support, and networking to clients at the UACI, to build their startup companies. This includes assistance with opportunity assessment and team formation, introduction to external people resources, assistance with business plan development and help to create and to execute a successful go-to-market strategy.

“I’m grateful to contribute to the ongoing development of Tucson and Arizona at-large. I’m inspired and impressed with the startups, talent and professionalism of the community,” said Keenan.