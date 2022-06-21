2022 Cologuard Classic Raises More Than $700,000 for Southern Arizona Charities

The Tucson Conquistadores announced that $723,672.50 was raised for Southern Arizona charities from the 2022 Cologuard Classic golf tournament and Conquistador-led fundraising programs.

The Conquistadores, the local civic organization and tournament management team that oversees operations and sales for the PGA TOUR Champions event, have now raised more than $37.2 million for local charities since their inception in 1962, including more than $3,091,000 since the 2018 tournament, Cologuard’s first as title sponsor.

The 2022 Cologuard Classic was played Feb. 25-27 at Omni Tucson National Resort and was won by Miguel Angel Jimenez with a winning score of 18-under par. The 2022 event welcomed back full spectators and hospitality suites after 2021 tournament attendance was limited to less than 200 per day and zero hospitality suites were permitted on course due to the pandemic.

In total, more than 80 local organizations will receive charitable funds as a result of the 2022 tournament, including First Tee-Tucson, El Rio Health Center Foundation, Pima County Health Department, DM 50, Boy Scouts of America, the Colon Cancer Coalition, Intermountain Centers, United Through Learning, Special Olympics of Arizona and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.

Charitable funds were raised through tournament ticket and hospitality suites sales, playing spots in the Caboose Cup Am-Am and Maestro Dobel Tequila Pro-Ams, the Military Appreciation Concert with Jake Owen and Diamond Rio, Drive To Know program, the tournament’s Birdies for Charity program, and the Celebrity Challenge which featured Annika Sorenstam, Larry Fitzgerald, Jake Owen and Eric Dickerson.

“We are very honored to host the Cologuard Classic and to play a part in supporting so many worthy causes throughout Southern Arizona,” said 2022 Cologuard Classic Tournament Chairman Josh Robinson. “The Tucson community always supports this event, and we are grateful to everyone that helped make this year a success!”

“We value and appreciate all that the Conquistadores and the Cologuard Classic do to help us bring awareness, education, hope and healing to the most vulnerable members of our Tucson community served by El Rio Health,” said Brenda Goldsmith, executive director of the El Rio Health Center Foundation. “The charitable support goes 100% to qualified patient care to cover the costs of colon cancer screening, consultations, diagnostics and pathology for those in need.”

The Tucson Conquistadores, Inc. is a nonprofit organized for the purpose of supporting local youth and special needs amateur athletics primarily in Southern Arizona, with an emphasis on offering life enhancing opportunities to give back to the local community. The Conquistadores are comprised of up to 52 active business and professional members and a total membership of 223 who represent a cross-section of the Tucson community. Key beneficiaries of the Conquistadores’ fundraising efforts include Southern Arizona youth athletic programs, First Tee-Tucson and colon cancer advocacy organizations. In addition to their involvement with professional golf, the group has also established the Tucson Conquistadores Foundation.

The Conquistadores review funding requests from organizations, clubs and individuals and determine contributions on a monthly basis. For more information on charitable funding and how to apply for a grant, visit the Tucson Conquistadores’ website at www.tucsonconquistadores.com/funding-info-application.

The 2023 Cologuard Classic will take place at Omni Tucson National Resort Feb. 27 through March 5.