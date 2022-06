Visit Tucson Annual Meeting on June 29th: Welcoming Canadian Travelers

Reconnect with Tucson and Southern Arizona’s travel and tourism businesses and community leaders at Visit Tucson’s 2022 Annual Meeting.

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

8:00-10:00 a.m.

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave., Copper Ballroom

Visit Tucson looks forward to reconnecting in person for a morning of networking and learning how local businesses can maximize the impact of visitors from Canada. With Flair Airlines launching non-stop flights between five cities in Canada and Tucson, learn how you can attract visitors from this lucrative market to your business. Join us for a lively panel discussion featuring airline executives, travel industry experts, and community leaders to discuss what experiences Canadian travelers are seeking, how new airline routes connect with our target markets, and what Visit Tucson is doing to attract visitors from Canada.

Tickets

Visit Tucson Partner Registration: $65

Non-Partner Registration: $80

REGISTER HERE