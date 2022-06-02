New Northwest Medical Center Houghton, Opens in Vail

Northwest Medical Center Houghton, located at 2200 S. Houghton Road, opened June 3rd, providing residents of East Tucson convenient access to hospital care should they need it.

NMC Houghton is the latest example of Northwest Healthcare’s commitment to expanding healthcare throughout Pima County. In addition to NMC Houghton, Northwest Medical Center in Sahuarita opened in Nov. 2020, joining Northwest Medical Center in Northwest Tucson as well as Oro Valley Hospital. Each of these facilities is a distinct, important part of the system’s broad commitment to building an integrated healthcare network across our community.

“We’ve served the Vail area since 2015 with our free-standing Emergency Department – and now, we’re enhancing our commitment to Tucson’s East side by offering comprehensive, full-service healthcare at the hospital and the physician offices right next door.” said Brian Sinotte, Market CEO of Northwest Healthcare.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, NMC Houghton is a 52-bed hospital, featuring a full-service Emergency Department; an Intensive Care Unit; four operating rooms with robotic-assisted surgical capabilities; and a full offering of women’s services, including labor, delivery, postpartum and neonatal intensive care services to follow shortly after opening.

Providers at Houghton will also offer specialty services such as cardiology (including cardiac catheterization), urology, gastroenterology, orthopedic surgery and joint replacement; general surgery; women’s surgery; physical, occupational and speech therapy; and even sports medicine.

“Our amazing and dedicated team is excited to begin serving the community on the rapidly growing east side of Tucson,” said Denzil Ross, the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I’ve been committed to serving patients on Tucson’s east side for many years,” said Dr. Ty Endean, D.O., an orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician who also serves as Chair of our Medical Advisory Committee. “I’m excited that my patients will have access to a hospital with excellent healthcare right here in their neighborhood.”

About Northwest Healthcare

Northwest Healthcare is an integrated healthcare provider committed to delivering Tucson and surrounding communities with high quality, accessible healthcare. Northwest Healthcare includes Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, Northwest Medical Center Houghton, Northwest Emergency Centers in Vail and Marana, Northwest Urgent Cares, Northwest Women’s Center, Northwest Primary & Specialty Care, Northwest Tucson Surgery Center, Tucson Surgery Center and Northwest Transitions, an inpatient rehabilitation facility. To learn more, visit HealthierTucson.com