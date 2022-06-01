Rachel Aja has been promoted to the position of Director of Government Affairs for Cox, Southwest Region. In her new role, Rachel will lead Cox’s local, state and federal government relations efforts for the entire Southwest region, including Southern Arizona, Metro Phoenix and Las Vegas. Rachel will lead a team focused on legislation and city actions focused on technology, construction and permitting. She will also lead efforts as Cox expands and enters new markets in the Southwest.

“Rachel brings a wealth of knowledge in the legislation process, as well as deep relationships with cities and municipalities across Arizona,” said Percy Kirk, Cox Senior Vice President and Southwest Region Manager. “She is a great leader with a true Arizona spirit and knowledge of the communities where Cox employees live and work.”

Rachel has been with Cox for the past six years, responsible for Cox’s local government relations in Arizona. She played a key role in helping secure the passage of the simplified and streamlined cable licensing law in 2018 and then secured all of Cox’s municipal and county cable licenses in the state. Rachel also played a significant role in working with network construction and municipal permitting departments as Cox continues its expansion in Arizona. This focus on working with new Cox expansion markets will continue in her new role.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. As the largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. In metro Phoenix, we serve approximately 2.5 million product subscribers, and in Southern Arizona, approximately 400,000 product subscribers, with residential and business digital television, 1G high-speed Internet, security systems and digital telephone service over our own nationwide IP network. In Arizona, Cox generates nearly $5.5 billion in total economic impact annually. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and we celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. The 3,100 Arizona employees of Cox are proud to have volunteered more than 51,000 hours each year in the local communities where we live and work and have topped numerous J.D. Power and Associates’ studies of customer satisfaction and “Ranking Arizona-Best of Arizona Business” lists. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.