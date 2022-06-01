Hughes Federal Credit Union Named Earn to Learn’s 2022 Financial Partner of the Year

Earn to Learn, the nation’s largest and most successful matched-savings scholarship program, presented Hughes Federal Credit Union the Financial Partner of the Year award at the 2022 Virtual Earn to Learn Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders Luncheon held on May 4, 2022.

Hughes Training and Education Manager Avi Poje also received recognition and was selected as an Outstanding Financial Partner for his help in administering and supporting the partnership between Hughes and Earn to Learn.

Established in 2013, Earn to Learn helps low- to moderate-income students save and earn money for higher education through an 8:1 savings match program. Students who qualify for the savings program also receive personal finance training and a matched Earn to Learn savings account, which they can obtain at Hughes, to build scholarships up to $4,000 per year for tuition and related costs at Arizona universities, community colleges, and workforce development programs.

“Financial education is such an integral element in building brighter futures in our community which is why we’re proud to support Earn to Learn and help students earn money for college and graduate with minimal to no student loan debt,” said Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Services Elisa Ross. “As a credit union that works to make a positive difference in the financial lives of our members, we’re honored to receive such a prestigious award from a wonderful organization that also aims to improve the lives of the people of Southern Arizona.”

The Hughes-Earn to Learn partnership began in 2013 and has since helped Hughes’ Earn to Learn members receive over 3.3 million in scholarships based on the 8:1 savings match of over $420,000 in deposits. Hughes also helps participating students fulfill the Earn to Learn prerequisite of personal finance training by offering financial education courses through Hughes’ complimentary online resource, MoneyCoach.

About Earn to Learn

Earn to Learn is the largest and most successful matched-savings scholarship program in the country. It combines student savings with scholarships, financial education, and college success coaching to help low-to-moderate-income and under-represented students obtain a college education and graduate workforce-ready with little to no student loan debt. More information is available at earntolearn.org

About Hughes Federal Credit Union

Established in 1952, Hughes Federal Credit Union is a local, full-service financial institution with more than 169,000 members and $2 billion in assets. Hughes was also recognized by Forbes as the 2021 Number One Credit Union in Arizona. The credit union has also earned the prestigious 5-star rating from “the nation’s bank rating service,” BauerFinancial, Inc. Hughes is rated A+ and has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 1974. For more information, please visit HughesFCU.org. For more information about the Earn to Learn program and Hughes partnership, visit HughesFCU.org/EarntoLearn.