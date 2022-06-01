Landmark Title Assurance Agency recently hired industry veteran Diane Sloane to fill the new position of Builder/Trust Services Manager. Sloane will oversee the company’s expansion of services to residential builders and developers with projects in the Southwest and will be based in Landmark’s Tucson office.

Sloane is an Arizona native that started her career in the real estate industry in 1998, as a title officer and recording clerk. Prior to joining Landmark Title as the Builder/Trust Services Manager, Sloane spent 20 years with Title Security Agency as a Trust & Title Officer. Drawing on her years of experience, Sloane will offer specific expertise with Public Reports, Amendments, and other Arizona Department of Real Estate developer reports as well as Third-party Assurance Agreements and Land Trusts.

In addition to extensive experience in third party trust, Sloane is well-versed in State of Arizona Department of Real Estate State statutes governing the division of land and commissioners’ rules.

“Adding Diane to our team is extremely beneficial to our clients,” explains Vicki Etherton, president of Landmark Title. “As we continue to grow, we are focused on serving our commercial and residential clients with knowledgeable and experienced individuals that can navigate the complexities of real estate transactions through title and escrow.”