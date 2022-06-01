Cox awards $35,000 in Diversity Scholarships to Arizona High School Grads

Ten diverse students graduating from Arizona high schools in Southern Arizona and the Phoenix area have each been awarded $3,500 from Cox to help pursue their college dreams. With a hundred-year track record of supporting youth and education programs, Cox is pleased to provide financial support to these Cox Diversity Scholars who are headed for careers in teaching, nursing, medicine, sustainability technology and pharmacy.

“Supporting our Cox Diversity Scholars is an extension of how Cox values unique perspectives in our employees and our support of youth and education in the communities where we live and work,” said Lisa Lovallo, Cox Southern Arizona Market Vice President. She added, “Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the heart of our core values and what makes working here so special. We are proud to help ensure these new grads have every opportunity to succeed in college and in their futures.”

This year’s Arizona Cox Diversity Scholars are:

1. Joshua Thomas Sochan who graduated from Catalina Foothills High School in Tucson and will attend The University of Arizona in Tucson where he will study pre-medicine on his way to becoming a physician.

2. James John Sochan who graduated from Catalina Foothills High School in Tucson and will attend the University of Arizona in Tucson where he will study pre-medicine on his way to becoming a physician’s assistant or physician.

3. Adrashanti Lyer who graduated from Arizona School for the Arts in Phoenix and will attend The University of Arizona in Tucson who will study linguistics on the way to becoming an emergency medical physician.

4. Adamaris Teresa Lopez Morales who graduated from Chandler High School and will attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. She will be a first-generation college student studying early childhood education on her way to becoming a career technical education teacher.

5. Safiya Goff who graduated from Bioscience High School in Phoenix and will attend Howard University in Washington, D.C. studying biomedical science on her way to becoming an obstetrician/gynecologist.

6. Liv Noelle Shults who graduated from Paradise Honors High School in Surprise and will attend Arizona State University downtown Phoenix campus studying nursing on her way to becoming a pediatric or community health nurse.

7. Lindsay Davis who graduated from Estrella Foothills High School in Goodyear and will attend The University of Arizona in Tucson where she will study computer science on her way to becoming a neuropsychologist focused on neurodevelopmental disorders by incorporating artificial intelligence.

8. Ashley Faith Herrig who graduated from Arcadia High School in Phoenix and will attend Texas A&M in College Station, Texas studying mathematics on her way to becoming a surgeon.

9. Aziz Baruch A Lim who graduated from Casa Grande Union High School in Casa Grande and will attend Arizona State University in Tempe where he will study environmental sustainability on his way to a career in production of sustainability technologies.

10. Alfonso Isaias Villar who graduated from 91st Psalm Christian School in Phoenix and will attend Grand Canyon University where he will study pre-pharmacy on his way to a career as a pharmacist.

“The scholarship means a lot to me. It’s going to help fund my degree in physiology at the University of Arizona and help me with expenses to live at the Honors College dorm,” said Cox Diversity Scholar, Jimmy Sochan.

Cox presented $35,000 in Diversity Scholarships to students in Southern Arizona, Maricopa and Pinal Counties through partnerships with diverse organizations including, the Women’s Foundation, YWCA Metro Phoenix, Asian Corporate & Entrepreneur Leaders, Greater Phoenix Urban League, Valle del Sol, YWCA.

The competitive scholarships required the applicants to be on track for graduation with a minimum 2.5- grade point average, provide demonstrated leadership and community service as well as submit an essay focused on a significant leader from their respective diverse community.

Pictured above from left – Josh and Jimmy Sochan. Photo courtesy of Cox.