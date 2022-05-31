United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Grows Centennial Endowment Fund by $2.4 Million, Goal is $25 Million

As part of this year’s series of events to commemorate its 100th Anniversary, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona today announced that its Centennial Endowment Fund, launched in October 2021 at the bi-annual Tocqueville Society fall event, recently received two major donations totaling $2.4 million which brings it closer to the goal of $25 million. This endowment will enable the organization to sustain the community impact fund into the next century.

Helaine Levy, executive director of Diamond Family Philanthropies, recently pledged $1 million to the Centennial Endowment Fund. Another donor, wishing to remain anonymous, pledged $1.4 million to the Fund, bringing the total raised to date to just over $7 million. Levy stated that “The Diamond/Levy families have been supporters and advocates of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona for over 50 years through our volunteer time and philanthropic contributions. We recognize the positive impact that the organization has had in meeting the needs of our community and our wish is to continue this legacy through our $1 million gift to the Centennial Endowment Fund.”

“We are very grateful to Helaine for this generous investment from her family to the Centennial Endowment Fund, as well as to our other donor whose desire to remain anonymous we respect,” stated Tony Penn, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “We’re honored and take seriously the trust these donors have in us. And while these large gifts are important, the thousands of smaller gifts we receive throughout the year will help us achieve our impact goals today. These critical endowment fund gifts are invested to support our community into the future, ensuring that our community has a strong United Way through the next one hundred years,” he concluded.

To contribute to the Centennial Endowment Fund, please visit www.unitedwaytucson.org/centennial-fund/

About United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is building a thriving community by uniting people, ideas, and resources. As we celebrate a century of service, we continue to respond to our community’s needs, transform individual lives, and bring long-lasting, systemic change to the community by focusing on the key, underlying issues. We fight for education, financial wellness, equality, and healthy communities for every person in Tucson and Southern Arizona from birth to end of life. Our role as community convener enables us to form strategic partnerships, mobilize the best resources, and be the catalyst for needed, positive change. Learn more at www.unitedwaytucson.org

Pictured above – Tony Penn, President & CEO, United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona with Helaine Levy, Executive Director, Diamond Philanthropies