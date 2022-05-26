U.S. Army Veteran Gets Mortgage-Free Home

By Elena Acoba

U.S. Army veteran Sean Shields and his wife, Bree, recently received the keys to their mortgage-free home, the first in Tucson’s Warrior Village and which Miramonte Homes built in a partnership with Operation FINALLY HOME and non profit Warrior Village, Inc.

In a surprise ceremony in October, the couple found out they would receive the home courtesy of Operation FINALLY HOME, a national organization dedicated to providing housing to wounded, ill or injured service members and their families.

“It gives us a chance to give back to the community, specifically to our military,” Chris Kemmerly, of Miramonte Homes and Chairman of the Board of Warrior Village, Inc., said at the time of the ceremony. “It’s gratifying to us that we can do this.”

Over 60 trade partners donated materials, labor and other reserves to build the house. The Warrior Village property was donated by a local Tucson business man and is located near Swan Road and Speedway Boulevard. Another seven homes are planned to be built in the community for wounded and disabled service members.

Sean Shields joined the U.S. Army shortly after he and Bree married in 2010. In 2013, the U.S. Army specialist was deployed to Afghanistan, where he took part in over 70 combat missions that included several firefights and explosions of improvised explosive devices. Injuries from his service forced him to retire in 2014.

The decorated soldier has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress syndrome. Injuries to his knees have forced him to use a cane or scooter to move around.

The couple helps other veterans and their families practice healthy habits. Bree also serves as a caregiver advocate.

Operation FINALLY HOME informed Miramonte that an anonymous donor, in recognition of the Connie Hillman Family Foundation, will be contributing $50,000 toward the next home in the Warrior Village Community.

Kemmerly started Tucson-based Miramonte Homes in 1992. Its portfolio includes multi-family urban dwellings, custom homes and first move-up communities. It also builds business, office and warehouse spaces.