National Homebuilder Century Complete Enters Tucson Market

Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, announced its Century Complete brand has expanded its Arizona footprint with a move into the Tucson market—boasting access to abundant outdoor recreation, rich culture and history, educational institutions like the University of Arizona, shopping, dining, entertainment and more.

As the national leader in online homebuying, Century Complete is bringing its streamlined and modernized “Buy Now” process to two new communities in Benson, AZ: Cottonwood Bluffs (now selling) and Water Crest (coming soon). Both communities feature a prime location with Old West charm and stunning vistas off I-10, with quick access to destinations like Kartchner Caverns State Park. Homebuyers will also love a selection of affordable and contemporary ranch-style floor plans with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and more.

Learn more and join community interest lists at www.CenturyCommunities.com/Tucson.

“We already have a long-established presence in the Phoenix market, so it was a natural progression for us to move further south into the Tucson area, where we know our streamlined and affordable online homebuying model will be a great fit,” said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. “We’re very excited to already offer new homes at Cottonwood Bluffs in Benson, and we encourage interested homebuyers to check out available homes online today.”

NOW SELLING:

Cottonwood Bluffs | Benson, AZ

From the mid $200s

Single-family homes

7 ranch-style floor plans

3 to 4 bed, 2 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 1,815 square feet

Cottonwood Bluffs Drive & Cottonwood Canyon Drive

Benson, AZ 85602

COMING SOON:

Water Crest | Benson, AZ

From the low $200s

Single-family homes

2 ranch-style floor plans

3 bed, 2 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 1,376 square feet

Hickory Road & Redwood Loop

Benson, AZ 85602

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIOS COMING SOON!

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you’d like assistance with purchasing a new home, please call us at (520) 308-6195 or visit us at our Sales Studio in Casa Grande!

Casa Grande Sales Studio:

917 N. Promenade Parkway, Suite 105

Casa Grande, AZ 85194

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click “Buy Now” on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

