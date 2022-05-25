Visit Tucson has announced that Graeme Hughes, current senior VP of sales at Visit Tucson, has been selected as the next executive VP, effective immediately. Hughes is stepping into the role previously held by current President and CEO J. Felipe Garcia.

“Hughes’ extensive experience in the travel industry and deep understanding of the Tucson market ensures Visit Tucson is poised for strategic growth in the coming years”, said Garcia. “We were thrilled to find the most qualified candidate was already employed within our organization, following an exhaustive nationwide search conducted in partnership with Searchwide Global.”

A University of Arizona graduate, Hughes has worked for more than 30 years in the hospitality and tourism industry focusing on sales and marketing. His career includes four years in destination management, 13 years with Westin Hotels & Resorts and five years with Loews Hotels before joining the Visit Tucson in November 2007.

His prior responsibilities include the management and execution of the DMO’s convention sales, convention services, and sports efforts and positioning Tucson and southern Arizona as a premier destination for group meetings, conventions, competitions, and events.