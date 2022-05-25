Cox Charities Aims to Give Grants Up to $10,000

A year ago, Arizona’s nonprofits reported devastating losses and more recently, studies show a long-term decline in giving to nonprofits – across all racial and ethnic groups and, particularly those households headed by younger donors who are even less inclined to give.

For more than 25 years, Cox employees, through Cox Charities, have donated more than $9 million to help the Arizona communities in which they live and work. Last year alone, Cox Charities distributed nearly $500K to local nonprofits.



Cox employees are now stepping up again with an opportunity for Arizona nonprofits, focused on K-12 education, diversity and inclusion and environment/sustainability programs, to receive grants of up to $10,000.



This year’s grant cycle will close May 27. Visit the Arizona Community Foundation website to apply. Nonprofits can also review Cox Charities guidelines in further detail here.



In 2021, Cox Charities grants went to 113 Arizona nonprofits serving communities in Phoenix and Tucson Metros. Cox Charities funds are raised through employee-driven fundraisers and personal contributions throughout the year, as well as community fundraising partnerships